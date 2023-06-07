‘Star Trek: Picard’ cinematographer Crescenzo G.P. Notarile on being ‘daring’ and ‘disciplined’ behind the camera [Exclusive Video Interview]

Cinematographer Crescenzo G.P. Notarile was introduced to the “Star Trek” universe on the series “Discovery,” but when he came over to “Star Trek: Picard,” the visual style “became a little more introverted, a little more thought-provoking, a little more soulful in the heart regarding trying to evoke certain emotions.” And given “Picard’s” connection to “Star Trek” history, he also tried “to be true to the core of what ‘Star Trek’ was about.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Notarile above.

“Star Trek: Picard” resumes the adventures of its title character, played by Patrick Stewart, who in the third and final season reunited with his former crewmates from the USS Enterprise. Notarile actually shot episodes in both the second and third seasons, which were filmed back-to-back, and “in terms of my visual approach, I got a little more involved in the sets. I got a little more involved in characters. I got a little more involved in story content, and what it was about, and how to evoke that story in a visual sense. So for me, it was a different approach.”

But there were also opportunities to be “a little more out of the box” and “a little more daring,” as on the sinister enemy vessel called the Shrike. “I was lighting with shafts of lights. I was lighting with a lot of refractions of light, chasing of light … In a visual, emotional context when there’s a cat and mouse approach, I took that license.” He then contrasted that ship with more “disciplined” imagery onboard the Titan, where Picard and the crew are fighting for their lives.

Coordinating with visual effects supervisor Jason Zimmerman is another big part of the process. “What’s outside of these windows of the ship, you know, it’s not just a black field. There is a lot of elements, a lot of dynamics happening outside those windows,” whether it’s a nebula, or a planet, or another ship. “So there’s a lot of dynamics and you have to follow,” but all the while “each DP, each cameraman comes in and they have their own stamp, their own personal aesthetics. And that’s why showrunners and producers hire certain people, because they want their hearts.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?