‘Star Trek: Picard’ Emmy interviews: Patrick Stewart, showrunner Michael Chabon and more [WATCH]

“Star Trek: Picard” premiered on CBS All Access in 2020. Starring Patrick Stewart as the title Starfleet admiral, it takes place 20 years after the events of “Star Trek: Nemesis,” the 2002 feature film that was the final big-screen adventure for the cast of “The Next Generation.” Scroll down for our exclusive video interviews with top Emmy contenders from the show.

As the series begins, Picard is retired and jaded after Starfleet banned synthetic lifeforms due to a deadly incident on Mars. He also harbors anger and regret over Starfleet’s refusal to rescue Romulan citizens from a supernova. But he’s called back into action when he meets an advanced android (Isa Briones) who is the target of Romulan spies.

The series has an impressive pedigree behind the camera. It was co-created by Alex Kurtzman, who has worked on “Star Trek” projects since J.J. Abrams‘s 2009 feature film reboot, along with Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”), Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Chabon (“The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Klay,” “Wonder Boys”) and “Trek” novelist Kirsten Beyer. Chabon served as showrunner for the show’s first season.

“Picard” is the first “Trek” series in decades to advance the story forward (as opposed to prequels that explore events that took place long before “The Next Generation”), and it has quite an awards legacy to live up to. The original “Trek” series earned 13 Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series in 1967 and 1968. Then “The Next Generation” won 18 times out of 58 nominations, and it contended for Best Drama Series in 1994 for its seventh and final season. “Deep Space Nine” won 4 times out of 31 nominations. “Voyager” won 7 times out of 34 nominations. “Enterprise” won 4 times out of 17 nominations. And after just two seasons so far, “Discovery” has won once out of six nominations.

Will “Picard” keep that awards streak alive? Follow the links below to see what the show’s creative team has to say.

Patrick Stewart, Actor, Executive Producer

Michael Chabon, Showrunner, Co-Creator, Executive Producer, Writer

Akiva Goldsman, Co-Creator, Executive Producer, Writer, Director

Hanelle Culpepper, Director

Jeff Russo, Composer

Jason Zimmerman, Visual Effects Supervisor

Todd Cherniawsky, Production Designer

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.