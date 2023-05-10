‘Star Trek: Picard’ composers Frederik Wiedmann and Stephen Barton on honoring the ‘ethos’ of past ‘Trek’ scores [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I found this 30-year ‘Star Trek’ anniversary CD, which was a compilation of everything that ‘Star Trek’ had musically to offer since the past 30 years,” remembers composer Frederik Wiedmann about his personal connection to the “Star Trek” franchise. “I was a big fan … so when I decided to become a film composer shortly after that, you know, to be ever working on a franchise like this was something that felt very much out of reach. But here I am.” Wiedmann and Stephen Barton composed the music for this spring’s third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard.” Watch our exclusive video interview with them above.

“Star Trek: Picard” is the continuation of the story of “The Next Generation” captain Jean-Luc Picard (played by Patrick Stewart), but season three was about looking back as much as it was looking forward. It reintroduced many of the characters from “The Next Generation,” so the music also hearkened back to past eras. But Barton didn’t want it to be “a sort of paint-by-numbers thing” where they just inserted familiar themes and called it a day. They wanted to consider the “ethos of the original scores … looking at the way that certain parts of the franchise have been scored and the approach they’ve taken and honoring that as well, not merely just looking at the theme itself.”

Wiedmann adds, “What I noticed while working with those tunes is how incredibly timeless they are because it didn’t really need a lot of work to put it into our slightly more contemporary arrangements … They just really stood the test of time.” But ultimately, “the biggest challenge was that we just had so much music,” Barton explains. However, “nobody said, well it’s impossible … Everyone rose to it. And the playing is the most extraordinary I’ve ever heard out of the LA orchestra,” especially when revisiting the original Jerry Goldsmith theme from “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” and “The Next Generation.” It was “just mind-blowing.”

