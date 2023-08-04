Steffan Falesitch (‘What We Do In the Shadows’ supervising sound editor) on creatures, merchants of the Night Market [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I feel like there’s also a certain language of TV and of film where certain sounds just work,” declares supervising sound editor Steffan Falesitch about his process when choosing the right sounds for FX comedy “What We Do In the Shadows,” which more often than not are natural sounds that he has captured and recorded. In our recent webchat he adds, “I like real sounds. I feel they talk to me more,” he says, “so if something is natural, I relate more to it. Even if you end up manipulating it, you can manipulate natural sound to your heart’s content.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“What We Do in the Shadows” was created by nine-time Emmy nominee Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”), with Emmy- nominated producer Paul Simms serving as showrunner. The mockumentary horror comedy series is based on the 2014 film of the same name written by Clement and Oscar winner and Emmy nominee Taika Waititi, about three vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), their long-suffering human “familiar” Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) and “energy vampire” Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), who spawned a baby version of himself at the end of last season, becoming “Baby Colin,” who rapidly grows into an insufferable teenager and farcical adult. The gang go about their daily (or more accurately nightly) lives with a camera crew following their every move, as they struggle to keep up with the duties and responsibilities of life in suburban modern-day New York.

Falesitch, a previous Emmy winner for “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” (2007), is celebrating his ninth career Emmy nomination and his fourth consecutive nomination for each of the four seasons of “Shadows” to date. This year he is nominated for the fourth episode of Season 4, “The Night Market,” in which the vampires take a trip to the secret marketplace where supernatural creatures gather to sell their wares, haggle over prices and barter goods and services. For the Emmy winner, episode four was a no-brainer when it came time to decide which installment to submit for Emmy consideration. “A lot of the episodes,” Falesitch says, “they spend a lot of time indoors talking to each other, making us laugh. This one, I mean, on the sound effects level and on a sound editing level, was a very, very busy show. We had to create this whole night market atmosphere with all the backgrounds, creatures, merchants that are selling all kinds of things. And then there’s a big fight that lasts minutes,” he explains. “To create this whole landscape was challenging, and it gets all sorted out during the mix, but there’s a lot to put together.”

