Stephan Fleet (‘The Boys’ visual effects supervisor): ‘We get to do some unprecedented stuff’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Speaking about his awards nominations at the Emmys and Visual Effects Society, “The Boys'” visual effects supervisor Stephan Fleet declares, “We get to do some unprecedented stuff. The way we use visual effects in the show isn’t necessarily the way I’ve used visual effects in other shows.” He later tells me, “We definitely get to do some unique storytelling through the methodologies of visual effects.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Fleet singles out the scene from the Season 3 premiere that involves Termite (Brett Geddes) “shrinking down and crawling into another man’s penis” as one of his proudest moments. “That scene I think was an outlier … it was innovative in a lot of different ways,” he reveals. “What I tell anyone who hasn’t seen ‘The Boys’ yet is just go watch the first 15 minutes of Season 3. It doesn’t really spoil the show ’cause it’s kind of our James Bond opening for the season. It just kind of outlines the height of what we do.”

Joining Amazon Prime Video’s comic book show in Season 3 was Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, a superpowered individual from the 1940s. “He is just so darn nice, it’s annoying,” Fleet jokes about the longtime “Supernatural” actor. “He’s just such a good guy to work with. He made the whole experience very pleasant.”

There were lots of discussions early on about “tracking the evolution of [Soldier Boy’s] powers throughout the season,” Fleet reveals. “He had his powers before of just being sort of a strong Captain America, but now he’s got this crazy, ‘I hear Russian music, I get angry and I start roasting people’ power.” When the season ends, the character “essentially is like a small nuclear bomb going off.”

The visual effects supervisor also goes in-depth about the various exploding heads caused by Congresswoman Neuman (Claudia Doumit). “Depending on the shot, it can be anywhere from 100% visual effects to like a solid 80-20 visual effects-special effects,” he says about creating that moment. “My special effects friends definitely do set up what we call a ‘blood lollipop,’ which is a stick with a blood bag on it with an explosive in it. So we do a little bit more practical and we’ve also had our prosthetics team build dummies with meat necklaces and stuff.”

Some of the human characters in Season 3, including Hughie (Jack Quaid), become superpowered by taking a variant of Compound V. Addressing Hughie’s power of teleportation, Fleet recalls, “It was always scripted from the beginning that his clothes would come off, which I thought was a really nice, funny touch and something a little bit unique. Again, a little spin in our world of how something like this might happen.” He adds, “Jack came up to me and my team early on … he was very excited to have powers and really wanted to collaborate and understand what the powers were. So we worked together with him.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Fleet talks about how collaborating with the various cast members on visual effects brings him to the “next level,” how the “Herogasm” episode required several unique internal discussions, and what were the biggest challenges in the finale’s epic fight sequence.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions