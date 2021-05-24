Stephanie Laing (‘Made for Love’): ‘The magic lies in the details’ for HBO Max series [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I read the first few pages of the pilot and was in love,” shares Stephanie Laing on the script for HBO Max’s “Made for Love,” a sci-fi comedy drama that follows the fallout of tech visionary Byron (Billy Magnussen) secretly implanting a chip in the brain of his wife Hazel (Cristin Milioti). Laing co-executive produces the series and directed six of the first season’s eight episodes. Watch our exclusive interview with Laing above.

The series toggles between two extremely different settings – the real world where Hazel’s father Herbert (Ray Romano) lives and the virtual reality “Hub” that Byron creates to exist entirely in isolation. Laing talks about the importance of color palate, wardrobe, and sound design to creating a unique feel for these two universes because “the magic lies in the details.”

SEE over 100 video interviews with 2021 Emmy contenders

The tone of the show is incredibly complex, too, and Laing shares the key to threading the needle was both having the performers play “everything straight” and “not being afraid to try something new” in order to “protect the tone.” In addition to Milioti, Magnussen, and Romano, the ensemble features Noma Dumezweni, Dan Bakkedahl, and Caleb Foote.

Laing spotlights the series’ pilot episode as a high point for her as director because the pace needed to be “thought out very carefully and very meticulously.” She also thinks of the diner scene in the season finale as one of her proudest moments, especially for “the way we decided to shoot by switching sides of the line and playing with depth of field,” showcasing the incredible performances of Milioti and Magnussen.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

On the unique opportunity of working on a sci-fi series with an almost entirely female creative team – including showrunner Christine Lee, writer and novelist Alissa Nutting, and fellow director Alethea Jones, to name a few – Laing calls it an “amazing” and “rewarding” experience that enabled the set to be “truly a safe space” with the “freedom to really elevate the material.”

Laing reveals that she submitted the “Made for Love” pilot episode “User One” for consideration on the Emmy directing ballot, which she selected because “you needed an entry into the world more than anything.” Pilots are always tricky, but she thinks “this one works on a lot of levels” and “leaves you wanting more.”

Laing has won two Emmy Awards as an executive producer of HBO’s “Veep” in 2015 and associate producer of “Tracy Takes On…” in 1997. She will next direct and executive produce “Physical” on Apple TV+ starring Emmy-nominee Rose Byrne.

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions