Stephen Barton (‘Star Trek: Picard’ composer): The ‘TNG’ cast ‘never quite got their ‘Undiscovered Country’ moment’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We’d love to make it, it’s something that’s on the cards, it’s a possibility,” reveals “Star Trek: Picard” composer Stephen Barton, who says if the deafening noise from fans about a new “Star Trek: Legacy” series ever results in a spin-off being greenlit, he’d love to be involved. For our recent webchat he adds, “the franchise is at such an interesting stage now as well with ‘Section 31’ and ‘Starfleet Academy’ and a bunch of things happening potentially. So yeah, it’ll be interesting to see where it goes!” We talked with Barton as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

SEE Emmy spotlight: ‘Star Trek: Picard’ deserves a Best Drama nom for final season just like ‘The Next Generation’ got

“Star Trek: Picard” is the continuation of the story of “The Next Generation” captain Jean-Luc Picard (Emmy nominee Patrick Stewart). The show’s third and final season sees Picard reuniting with the former command crew of the USS Enterprise (with “Next Generation” actors LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner and Marina Sirtis reprising their roles) and the USS Titan crew (including Todd Stashwick as prickly Captain Liam Shaw and “Voyager” alum Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine). They’re being hunted by Vadic (two-time Emmy winner Amanda Plummer), a new villain with links to the Dominion. A rogue element the Federation’s formidable adversary of genocidal changelings has stealthily infiltrated every level of Starfleet as pawns in the planned re-emergence of the invading hordes of Borg, the greatest ever threat to humanity.

Barton took the reins from Jeff Russo (who composed the score for the show’s first two seasons) for Season 3, also collaborating with composer Frederik Wiedmann on the series’ final four episodes. It was Barton’s and new showrunner Terry Matalas‘ vision to to treat the music for Season 3 like an epic theatrical film, to give the returning cast a proper send-off. “The biggest part of that was the general sense that this cast never quite got their ‘Undiscovered Country’ moment. The final three next time movies were great, but it was like they never got the sendoff and the final shot in the final moment,” he explains. “Everybody wanted to say, ‘right, we may never get to play with any of this material ever again. What can you do? And it was a really nice moment to also take a step back from the entire franchise and say, ‘what does this thing that’s been around for half a century now, what does this mean?’ Looking to the movies; the original movies, the original series and all of the music and the entire legacy and saying, ‘how can we write a love letter to the whole thing?’ That was really the main motivation behind it.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions