Sterling K. Brown (‘This Is Us’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Sterling K. Brown is entering the “This Is Us” episode “Forty: Part 2” as his 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actor. This program aired October 27 and was the second episode of the fifth season for the NBC show.

In this installment, Randall (Brown) is able to open up to Malik (Asante Blackk) even more so than his therapist. He drives to a cabin where his siblings are celebrating their 40th birthday after his mother (Mandy Moore) is missing. He tells them a drug interaction had caused her medical episode. Kevin (Justin Hartley) asks Randall for advice about having his own children soon. He informs his therapist that he would prefer a Black therapist instead.

This year marks the sixth and seventh career Emmy nominations for Brown (also for narration) with two previous wins. For this 2021 contest, he is competing against Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”), Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”), Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”), Billy Porter (“Pose”) and Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

