Steve ‘Major’ Giammaria (‘The Bear’ sound mixer/editor): ‘I just try and make sure everybody else’s work sings’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Steve “Major” Giammaria has enjoyed a long and busy career as a sound re-recording mixer and editor on film and TV projects. But the man who was randomly given the nickname “Major” to distinguish him from the manager at his company (also named Steve) has never worked on a project like “The Bear,” the FX on Hulu hit that broke from the gate as a buzzworthy surprise in June 2022 and only enhanced its considerable artistic credentials with the arrival of its 10-episode second season last month to even greater acclaim. His work on Season 1 earned Giammaria a pair of Emmy nominations (his first): for both sound mixing and sound editing. See our exclusive video interview above.

Watching “The Bear,” it’s easy to see why Giammaria’s sound work was singled out. Sound is utilized almost like a character in itself on the show. The noises of a restaurant kitchen are heightened in chaos and intensity to sound almost like a battlefield of war, from the click of the order ticket printer to the whoosh of the stove burners to the banging of pots and pans to the din of everyone yelling over each other. “Sound was not an afterthought in this show for sure,” he confirms. “There was a clear structure on the page that they wanted sound elements to drive and elevate the chaos in a scene. (Creator-showrunner) Chris Storer was definitely very cleat on, ‘This is what a kitchen sounds like.’ That included using real working stoves and banging around pots and pans for real, and people swinging sledgehammers off-camera to increase it.”

In fact, if there wasn’t quite enough chaos built into a scene sound-wise, Storer would ask Giammaria and his team to ramp it up. “Chris almost hears it like music,” he believes. “He’ll be like, ‘Oh, after this word, there needs to be a pot clang.’ That kind of thing. From the notes I get from him, it seems like there’s a rhythm in his head about how it should sound. It’s almost about adding more and where we can squeeze in more sound to really make it chaotic.” In fact, Giammaria notes, in one of his first meetings with Storer the showrunner told him, “I want people to turn it off.” The sound editor finally came to understand what his boss meant by that. “He wanted viewers to feel overwhelmed by the monotony of sound or just sheer amount of it, almost like a panic attack,” he says.

The primary challenge for Giammaria was making sure that if he heightened the surrounding sound to such elevated levels, it didn’t prevent the audience from understanding what everyone is saying. “I’m always dialogue first,” he insists. “That’s the first thing that gets mixed. You just have to keep going over it and and making sure that, yes, every word can be heard. Even when it’s five words at once and there’s also pot clangs and music, you have to be sure to make space for it. All that cacophony is great, but if you can’t hear the dialogue, nobody’s going to care. It’s a constant struggle. I try and go less dynamic range, which would mean I turn my monitors down a little bit, so I mix hotter and the highs aren’t as high.”

Surprisingly, it’s the quieter moments and merciful respites outside the kitchen on “The Bear” hanging out in the back alley that can be almost equally tricky to pull off sound-wise, Giammaria maintains. “When nine people are yelling, you’ve got a lot of places to hide in terms of inserting a pot clang or two to drown something out,” he says. “But a quiet moment of reflection, that’s tougher.”

While he loves working on a show that’s received such phenomenal response from viewers and critics alike, Giammaria emphasizes that “it’s all about the team” at the end of the day rather than any department or individual. “I’m the end of the line,” he notes. “I just try and make sure everybody else’s work sings.”

Both seasons of “The Bear” are streaming on Hulu. The first season of the series received 13 Emmy nominations, with Giammaria receiving two of those. The others were for top comedy series, for cast members Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, for guest performers Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt, to showrunner Chris Storer for both writing and directing, and for its casting, picture editing and production design.