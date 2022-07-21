Steve Martin (‘Only Murders in the Building’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Steve Martin is entering the “Only Murders in the Building” episode “Open and Shut” as his 2022 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actor. This program aired October 19, 2021 and was the 10th episode of the first season for the Hulu show.

In this installment, retired actor Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) comes to realize the identity of the killer, but only after he is poisoned and loses the ability to move his body. Later, the trio of Charles, Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) celebrate solving the murder, only to be shockingly involved in yet another one.

This year marks 13 career Emmy nomination for Martin and his second for acting after a guest stint on “30 Rock” (2009). His only win was for writing “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” (1969). He is also nominated this year for writing and producing “Only Murders in the Building.”

For this 2022 contest, Martin is competing against Short, Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”). “Only Murders in the Building” received 17 total 2022 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

