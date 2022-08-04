Steve Zahn (‘The White Lotus’) on portraying Mark as ‘a totally vulnerable, accessible human being that wore everything on his sleeve’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s very exciting, I’m thrilled,” admits Steve Zahn, who has scored his very first Emmy nomination for his role as a father and husband who suffers an unexpected midlife crisis on HBO’s smash limited series “The White Lotus.” For our recent webchat he adds, “It was like it was my birthday, you know when your phone blows up on your birthday,” he smiles, describing the morning of the announcement when he was told that he was a surprise nominee. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

HBO’s “The White Lotus” was created by Mike White, who wrote and directed all six episodes of the anthology drama. The series follows a week in the life of the employees of the fictional White Lotus resort in Maui and the guests looking forward to a week of rest and relaxation among the swaying palm trees, cocktails and idyllic sunsets of this tropical island getaway. However, things are not quite as they seem at first, as we learn more about the dysfunctional vacationers and the resort’s beleaguered staff members, all of which comes to a head in the series’ dynamite finale as the identity of the mysterious dead body that features in the show’s first scene is finally revealed. Originally intended as a six-part limited series, “The White Lotus” became a critical and commercial sensation last year, leading HBO to renew it for a second season, this time set in Sicily and with only Jennifer Coolidge returning from the first season’s cast.

Zahn is best known for his long list of film credits, winning the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Special Dramatic Jury Prize at Sundance for “Happy, Texas” (1999). For his first career Emmy nomination, he competes in the Best Limited Series/Movie Supporting Actor race alongside co-stars Murray Bartlett and Jake Lacy, all of whom are first-timers at the Emmys, while Coolidge, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney take up all but two spots in the corresponding female lineup (marking the first time ever that five women have been nominated from a single series in one category).

In “The White Lotus,” Zahn portrays Mark Mossbacher, who at first blush appears to be a hapless husband and father, emasculated by his powerful executive wife (Britton) and two disengaged teenage kids (Sweeney and Fred Hechinger). He is grappling with the possibility that he may have testicular cancer, even though the gravity of his situation doesn’t appear to be as worrisome to his amusingly aloof family as it is to him. When he is finally told that he is in the clear, he only gets to enjoy his new found elation fleetingly because he soon learns that his father was leading a secret double life before dying from AIDS. This triggers an existential crisis for Mark, as he reckons with the news about his dad, while everyone else around him also seems to be spiraling out of control in their own way. “You know, Fred and I rehearsed it like it was a play,” Zahn reveals about one of the most emotional scenes from the series, when father and son are reconnecting in the swimming pool. “Here’s this kid, he’s like 21 years old and just a brilliant guy and a brilliant actor and we would rehearse the scenes, and when we did the pool scene, Mike could have said ‘I changed my mind, we’re going to do it on jet skis,'” he says, joking that his response would have been “great, fine we got it, no problem.”

Mark is one of the most admirable characters on the island in large part because Zahn imbues him with a magnetic warmth that we often see in characters that he has portrayed onscreen. Mark’s false-alarm diagnosis and the unsettling news about his father have pushed Mark into craving a deeper bond with his teenage son, as he also tries to inspire his dysfunctional family to live life to the fullest by not taking life for granted. “I wanted to play him really as just a totally vulnerable, accessible human being that wore everything on his sleeve,” he explains. “I thought was the great quality in Mark, but it was also that he has his Achilles heel, is the thing that that got him in trouble is being honest in the moment without thinking about what he was saying.”

