Steven Davis (‘Central Park’) explains how Emmy Raver-Lampman took over for Kristen Bell [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Central Park” had a huge task for its second season with Emmy Raver-Lampman taking over for the voice of Molly Tillerman from Kristen Bell, who had voice the character in the first season. Showrunner Steven Davis explains that any apprehension about whether she would rise to the occasion were quickly put to bed. “She started with a song and it’s called, ‘Paint the World.’ It’s the very first time we all heard her voice come out and it was, this is cheesy, but there were tears literally shed. It’s such a sweet song and she just floored us,” he tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: TV Animation panel (watch the exclusive video interview above).

“Central Park” is an animated musical-comedy series that streams on Apple TV+ that was created by Josh Gad, Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith. It centers on Owen Tillerman (Leslie Odom, Jr.), who serves as the park manager for the iconic New York City park. Along with Owen is his journalist wife, Paige (Kathryn Hahn), and their two children Molly and Cole (Tituss Burgess). The family catches wind of plans by a wealthy heiress named Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) and her assistant Helen (Daveed Diggs) to buy up the land in the park and redevelop it for commercial and residential purposes, forcing the Tillermans to fight for the park that they also call their home.

In having several musical numbers in each episode, there are times when nailing a song down can be more difficult than others. Davis ran into this problem when trying to figure out how to use the song “A Moment Forever Ago” in the episode, “The Shadow.” “We realized at the last second we were having young Bitsy singing it but it’s a reflective song about looking back in the past and we realized that didn’t make sense.” They tried transferring it to another character before landing on an older version of that character voiced by Tony Award winner Gavin Creel. “It was like the last second we got it into the mix. That was a little bit of a Hail Mary that I think worked.”

Like many programs, the show was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the shutdowns happened right as the show was preparing to debut with, among other things, a huge premiere in Central Park. “This is going to be incredible and it was just the best feeling ever. It was like a NASA launch and then the pandemic happened and it’s like, just quietly watch it from home.” But with the show finding an audience and the production taking quite a bit of time to put together each episode, the pace of making each episode hasn’t felt that much different. “It’s felt normal as far as our pipeline goes and hopefully with season three, it’s a very loud and splashy announcement to the world that we are definitely going to be back on the air, I hope, in the fall.”

