‘Reboot’ creator Steven Levitan on the generational differences that led to the Hulu comedy’s best moments [Exclusive Video Interview]

When it came time to follow the unbridled success of “Modern Family,” nine-time Emmy Award winner Steven Levitan went back to an idea he had during the ABC comedy’s incredible run. Inspired by the ABC reboot of “Roseanne” and the show’s backstage drama, what if someone created a comedy series about a fictional comedy reboot series and the messy relationships that only got more complicated in the years away. The result is the Hulu comedy “Reboot,” a very funny meta series about Hulu’s attempts to bring a ‘90s series back from the dead.

So much of “Reboot” is steeped in television history. Its cast is filled with recognizable actors who have had success on other shows, like Paul Reiser, Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key and Rachel Bloom, and its jokes will make anyone with even a passing knowledge of the industry and Hollywood itself chortle. (One newly hired cast member on the show-within-the-show hails from a reality series called “F–k Buddy Mountain,” a play on the HBO Max show “FBoy Island.”) But the show’s best comedy moments arguably come from the interplay in the fictional sitcom’s reconstructed writers’ room, where a bunch of industry veterans clashes culturally with younger writers more attuned to society’s progressive evolution.

“Well, I’ve experienced a lot of it,” Levitan tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview as part of our “Meet the Experts” showrunners panel. “There have been a lot of debates over the years about what we’re allowed to do, and what’s okay to do [in comedy]…. I always think of myself as a pretty progressive, sensitive person. And I have found myself sometimes on the side of ‘we’re being way too politically correct here, if we’re not doing this,’ or, you know, ‘why can’t we have this character who sounds like this? If it’s funnier?’ So that’s what’s delightful about those scenes: by discussing the boundaries, I think we can push the boundaries, and we can get into some things that we normally wouldn’t be able to because you could have somebody bring something up…. It’s a joy to be able to, you know, play around and write about something I know so well.”

The comedy in those scenes works, Levitan adds, because the show doesn’t punch down on either side. “That’s the intent that there are valid arguments on both sides,” he says. “That no one is an idiot for feeling a certain way about something. But you know, we can learn from each other, and we could, hopefully still laugh at each other and with each other. And, and that these two very disparate groups can find some common ground through comedy. Maybe, maybe we all can.”

Since it is a streaming series, “Reboot” was a shift for Levitan after years of producing network comedies. He says there are pros and cons to format, which allows for fewer episodes (“Reboot” consisted of eight episodes compared to perhaps as many as 24 episodes for a season of “Modern Family”) but sometimes less runway for storytelling. “I think that had we had some more episodes, the ending that we got to might have landed even more – spending more time with these characters and not kind of racing through a narrative,” he says.

“Reboot” ended its first season on a bit of a cliffhanger, and while the show hasn’t yet been renewed for Season 2, Levitan is hopeful fans won’t be left without resolution. “We are waiting for what we hope is the pickup. But they gave us permission to start a writers’ room,” he reveals. “So we have been discussing where to go. There are a lot of balls left in the air at the end of this season. So it was really fun kind of getting back into dealing with that.”

“Reboot” is streaming now on Hulu.

