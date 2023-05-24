Steven Meizler (‘White House Plumbers’ cinematographer) on lensing the ‘supreme idiocy’ of ‘dark and twisted’ saga [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I have a really, really vivid memory of where I was,” recalls Steven Meizler about President Richard Nixon’s resignation, which occurred when the cinematographer was just six years old. The new HBO limited series “White House Plumbers” chronicles the lead-up to that pivotal moment, including the four break-in attempts at the Watergate complex. He shares that although “there’s so many shows about Watergate,” he appreciated that this latest dramatization took a completely different approach by focusing exclusively on the masterminds behind the plot. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Meizler and director David Mandel didn’t shy away from those earlier films. “One of the things that connected David and I is we both love 70s political espionage thrillers,” says the cinematographer. The most notable is, of course, “All The President’s Men,” and the director of photography cites that film’s cinematographer Gordon Willis as “a real hero of mine.” He and Mandel also took inspiration from the “paranoia” of the movie “The Parallax View,” using “low angles” to show that “the sky is falling on these people who don’t really know.”

“White House Plumbers” begins before the Watergate burglary, when co-conspirators E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux) first meet to address the leak of the Pentagon Papers. That incident involves a lot of hijinks, and Meizler shares that the “biggest challenge” of the series was navigating the “tricky” tone moving between this “caper comedy” and the later “thriller drama, espionage.” For those early episodes, the Emmy-winning DP used “wider lenses” to “embrace the comedy… keeping Hunt and Liddy in a two-shot as much” as possible. For the break-in and aftermath, he transitioned toward “tighter lenses” and “grittier lighting.”

One of the standout sequences of the limited series is watching the immediate aftermath of the crime unfold, as Hunt and Liddy scramble to get out of the Watergate complex as their accomplices are arrested. Meizler recalls, “That scene specifically where they’re gathering all the stuff in the room, I was handheld and I like to operate the camera… there were times I almost dropped the camera cause I was laughing so hard.” He credits Theroux especially, who channelled “Buster Keaton” and was “pure and amazing.” The series shot in the actual hotel room where Hunt and Liddy were camped out, which was only “50 feet away from the door that they broke into.” When he shot on location, the cinematographer could not believe “the supreme idiocy of these people and what they did” during this “dark and twisted” moment.

The series had many opportunities to shoot on location in D.C., including outside the Executive Office Building (EOB) and the Lincoln Memorial. “I feel so lucky we got to shoot in the courtyard of the EOB. I don’t think anyone else has been able to do that,” says Meizler. The director of photography appreciated shooting those “baroque, strange structures” in Washington, observing, “Even though we’re telling a story about something that’s a really dark side of America, there’s still something really positive of being at these places… a lot of greatness there.”

Meizler’s favorite sequence occurs in the fifth and final episode, which he keeps under wraps until after the May 29 air date. His other one that he does discuss comes from the third episode, when John Dean (Domhnall Gleeson) exits the EOB and is confronted by Liddy. “There’s a part of that where we see Dean and Justin in shadow with the EOB brightly lit, and I was really fighting to make sure to shoot when we had them in shadow… We actually shot it originally in New York, in Albany… but we kept on pushing to do it a second time… To me, it’s a really powerful scene and that should be in the real place.”

