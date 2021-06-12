Steven Price (‘David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet’ composer): ‘We have to make people cry with this film’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Let’s make this as concise as possible hang on his every word,” Oscar-winning composer Steven Price (“Gravity”) reveals what he set out to achieve with his haunting and emotional score Netflix’s “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet,” the most personal project that revered documentarian David Attenborough has ever produced. “Let’s support everything he has to say and hopefully make the music reflect the man and his life,” he says. Watch our exclusive video interview with Price above.

The program is narrated by the legendary 93 year-old broadcaster and natural historian, who himself has won three consecutive Emmys for narrating the nature documentaries “Blue Planet II” (2018), “Our Planet” (2019) and “Seven Worlds, One Planet” (2020). It premiered on Netflix late last year to wide acclaim from critics (scoring a staggering 95% “fresh” rating at Rotten Tomatoes) and it features a hauntingly evocative score by Price, who himself has garnered two Emmy nominations (Music Composition and Main Title Theme Music), both for Netflix’s 2019 eight-episode global event “Our Planet,” his last collaboration with Attenborough.

The film is presented by Attenborough as a “witness statement,” through which the conservationist shares his profound concern for humanity’s impact on the planet in a confronting condemnation of our lack of action on climate change. The film opens on the austere post-nuclear landscape of Pripyat, Ukraine, contemplating how various ecosystems worldwide are headed towards a similar fate to the area around Chernobyl if human activity were to continue unchecked, with rainforests becoming savannas, the melting of the polar icecaps, the death of coral reefs and the impact on food security and likely mass extinction of flora and fauna.

“Music that moves me is what I like to listen to and for something like this, which is such an emotional story and emotional issue,” he explains, “we have to make people cry with this film, and we have to make them feel hope at the end.”

“It’s a very personal kind of intimate statement from someone who’s so associated with nature shows for 50, 60 years,” Price says. “It’s always been celebrating the glories of the world and seeing these incredible visions, and all of a sudden, this was him staring down the barrel of the camera and being honest about what he’s seen what he’s learned and where we’re at and it was an exciting, but a daunting idea, because this is the first time he’s done that. It’s his witness statement, it was very much something he wanted to do.”

