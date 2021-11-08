Steven Price (‘Last Night in Soho’ composer) on a score that sounds like ‘echoes of the past seeping into the present’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Music is really running through the core of the film,” explains Oscar-winning composer Steven Price of “Last Night in Soho.” It’s his latest collaboration with director Edgar Wright, after previously contributing music for “The World’s End,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” and “Baby Driver.” This time, Price was tasked with a 1960’s inspired score that had elements of horror. Music is a central force in the film, like most of Wright’s creations, and Price was excited that they were being “really ambitious in the way music was going to be used.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

When taking a first stab at a film score, Price says he writes music from a character-based perspective. “It’s an empathetic approach,” says the composer, “trying to feel as the character feels. Often my first take is really close to the individual characters.” As he completes more of the score, he can begin to discern where the music’s point of view should shift in each scene, zooming in or out of character’s minds and swirling around the action. He describes it as a continual process of “working and watching” to get it just right. “Gradually, the film starts to tell you what to do,” admits Price.

SEE Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou interview: ‘Last Night in Soho’ makeup and hair

Price notes that a major element of the movie is “echoes of the past seeping into the present…I wanted the score to sound like that.” This is most embodied by the two central characters, Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) and Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). Eloise is stuck in the present-day but obsessed with the 1960’s, where Sandie resides. So Price took snippets of sounds from that era’s classic band music, and modified them through more modern influences like guitars and synths. The result is an organic sound that draws on old school techniques.

The concept of the past infecting the present can be directly seen in the haunting rendition of the song “Downtown,” as sung by Taylor-Joy. Price reveals that the actress surprised everyone with her vocal talent, so much so that they kept recording new versions of the song with various moods and aesthetics. Price eventually asked the actress to sing in his score, with elements of her voice peppered in throughout the present-day scenes. “The idea is that her character is singing a siren song through the whole film,” explains Price. “And she’s calling out to the future.”

Price won an Oscar and a BAFTA for his score to “Gravity.” This year, he won an Emmy for scoring the documentary “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.” He has two previous Emmy nominations for “Our Planet.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?