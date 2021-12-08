Steven Spielberg movies: All 32 feature films ranked from worst to best [PHOTOS]

The career of director Steven Spielberg has practically defined modern blockbusters, but he’s also been able to craft more personal films as well. Let’s rank Spielberg’s entire filmography from worst to best in a new photo gallery of his 32 theatrical features (therefore, not including the TV movie “Duel”).

Spielberg’s reputation as a master entertainer came with the release of “Jaws,” his 1975 shark attack thriller. Made when he was just 29 years old, the film set box office records and made the summer safe for blockbusters again. Such following films as “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977), “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981), and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982) cemented Spielberg’s ability to create spectacular amusements that brought audiences to their feet.

He later moved into serious filmmaking with “The Color Purple” (1985), which paved the way for his 1993 Holocaust drama “Schindler’s List” (1993). That film swept the Academy Awards, bringing Spielberg Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture. He added another trophy to his shelf for directing the World War II epic “Saving Private Ryan” (1998).

Additionally, Spielberg competed at the Oscars for directing “Close Encounters,” “Raiders,” “E.T.,” “Munich” (2005), and “Lincoln” (2012), while “Jaws,” “Raiders,” “E.T.,” “The Color Purple,” “Private Ryan,” “Munich,” “War Horse” (2011), “Lincoln,” “Bridge of Spies” (2015), and “The Post” (2017) all contended for Best Picture. His remake of “West Side Story” (2021) has received rave reviews and is expected to contend in major categories at the 2022 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Tour our gallery of Spielberg feature films, and see if your favorite topped the list.

– Some original text and gallery by Zach Laws published in March 2018.

