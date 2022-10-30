Steven Spielberg in position to mine plenty of Oscars gold with ‘The Fabelmans’

There are few forces in this world more irresistible than Steven Spielberg armed with a sentimental agenda. Yet that alone doesn’t explain the unwavering support for the filmmaker and his most personal of films, “The Fabelmans,” the semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama that opens in limited fashion on November 11 before going wide on November 23.

Months before its release, reputation alone had shot the movie to the top of the Gold Derby Oscar rankings for three of the heavyweight awards. “Fabelmans” currently stands as the first place favorite to snare Best Picture with 7/1 odds, first for Best Director at 71/20 odds and second for Best Original Screenplay at 4/1 trailing only “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The chances of a rare picture-director-screenplay trifecta are real for a movie that all but a handful of folks have yet to actually see. Among Spielberg projects, only “Schindler’s List” in ’94 claimed all three of those Academy Awards, but in that case the writer was Steven Zaillian. This time, Spielberg himself co-wrote with Tony Kushner.

It’s a rather amazing potential turn of events for a man who was hardly a film academy darling throughout the earlier portion of his career, when Spielberg was the opposite of the fair-haired boy. In fact, he seemed regularly to be punished for daring to veer out of his overachieving wunderkind lane.

Consider that in 1976, the academy understood that it had to honor “Jaws” for having literally invented the modern summer blockbuster. The film won Oscars for sound, editing and music, but Spielberg’s direction and the movie itself went unacknowledged. This sin of omission grows more grievous with each passing year, as it’s clear that “Jaws” was far more than just a fish story about a white terrorist with razor-sharp teeth. It’s a classic, and Spielberg, not yet 30 when those golden guys were handed out, was slighted, perhaps for just being too good at too young an age. The Golden Globes at least nominated him for his “Jaws” direction.

Oscar nominations finally came Spielberg’s way in 1978 for directing “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” in 1982 for “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and in 1983 for “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” But he lost those races to Woody Allen for “Annie Hall,” Warren Beatty for “Reds” and Richard Attenborough for “Gandhi,” respectively.

More egregious were Spielberg’s getting shut out among even the list of Academy Award nominees for directing “The Color Purple” in ’86 and “Amistad” in ’98. “Color Purple” earned 11 nominations (and, astonishingly, zero wins). It was nominated for Best Picture but not top director. “Amistad” landed four Oscar noms. But the perception at the time was that Spielberg was too white to be honored for two such epic and harrowing African American tales. Fortunately, he wasn’t considered too Jewish to be given the full measure of his due for “Schindler’s List” in ’94, the first of two instances in which Spielberg has won Oscar statuettes for direction and picture. “Saving Private Ryan” in ’99 was the other.

This brings us back to “The Fabelmans” and the irony of its consistent popularity in advance of the film’s general public unveiling, which stands only to increase its cachet given its charm and quality. What’s ironic is that being such a frontrunner is a feeling generally foreign to Spielberg aside from his “Schindler’s” and “Private Ryan” experiences. It also flies in the face of the Oscar choices of the past five years, when small indie underdogs rather than big-name studio pictures have ruled. The Best Picture victors the past five years have been “CODA,” “Nomadland,” “Parasite,” “Green Book” and “The Shape of Water,” none of them arguably a favorite to take the top prize early in their Oscar campaigns.

A “Fabelmans” win for the top Academy Award would mark something of a return to the merging of the critical success with the mainstream, though admittedly we remain far too early in the game to declare anything with certainty except for the fact that Spielberg is enjoying a rare moment in the catbird seat.

It is nothing if not entirely deserved.

Not only is “The Fabelmans” a terrific film; it’s one that tells a very human tale of flawed people alongside the origin story of a beloved cinematic icon. The performances are stellar, particularly that of Michelle Williams as the mother of our young protagonist Sammy Fabelman and Paul Dano as his well-meaning father. Young Gabriel LaBelle is also superb as the aspiring young filmmaker simultaneously navigating a quirky first love alongside some complex family dynamics. It’s directed with characteristic warmth by Spielberg, who clearly pours his heart and soul into this love letter to his boyhood/adolescence.

Even when the movie grows a tad self-indulgent and melodramatic, it keeps us in its thrall because the director knows how to spin a larger narrative as few others who have ever called the shots on a film set. Coming as it does during such dark and scary times, with a pandemic continuing to lurk and democracy itself on the chopping block, it’s every ounce a feelgood holiday season gift.

The momentum is building for Spielberg and “The Fabelmans” because the two of them look to be a perfect awards season match – that is, a big film that presents as small, written and helmed by a living legend striding down memory lane. It will have the backing of a major studio and the promotional might of a man who understands how to navigate this turf. If it’s not necessarily poised to reap a blockbuster financial harvest, it doesn’t have to. It only has to show that it authentically embodies the Spielberg brand, and it does.

Spielberg turns 76 a week before Christmas. For those of us who are old enough to have followed his career going back to “Jaws” (or heck, “The Sugarland Express” in ’74 or “Duel” in ’71), this fact is astonishing. The Kid is now The Grizzled Veteran, but all of that experience has only made him a more accomplished filmmaker. It shows in “The Fabelmans,” and that could well result in his biggest awards haul in more than 20 years.

