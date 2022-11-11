‘Stranger Things’ cinematographer Caleb Heymann on challenges of filming a 360 degree shot [Exclusive Video Interview]

Caleb Heymann’s challenge in photographing scenes for “Stranger Things” that required a lot of post-production visual effects came from the scenes with the Vecna’s red mind layer space, which used a huge blue screen set. “It was about a 70 or 80-foot diameter circle platform that we had to work with and we still had the interactive lighting, moving lights in the sky and a big soft box that was on dimmer switches so we could have that feeling of the tumultuous red sky and being in the eye of the storm,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent Meet the Experts: TV Cinematographers panel (watch the exclusive video interview above).

The other big use of blue screen for the most recent season came with the 360 degree shot of the lake bed in episode seven. “We were lighting up like 800 feet of space. They could then be seen in all directions for a five minute walk-and-talk so we could do it without cutting. A lot of people might assume that that was on stage, but that was actually on location at night in the freezing cold.”

“Stranger Things,” currently streaming on Netflix, returned for its much anticipated fourth season earlier this year. The season was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews and racked up 13 Emmy nominations including Best Drama. The program went on to win five Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremony: Best Music Supervision, Prosthetic Makeup, Sound Mixing for One-Hour Series, Sound Editing for One-Hour Series and Stunt Coordination.

Another factor that Heymann had to factor into the shooting of the show were different challenges that came with several characters. One of the major ones involved filming the seven-year-old version of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). “We used a seven-year-old actor as Millie’s body double and then Millie’s performance was mapped on to that. But the version of her that was mapped was created through AI to generate it. It was a combination of old school and some really new generative AI stuff that was happening in the VFX.” The other challenge came from how Jamie Campbell Bower had to prep for playing the villain Vecna. “He was actually wearing that suit. He had to go through eight hours in the chair, hair and makeup every time we needed to photograph him in that suit. It was horribly uncomfortable for him. Every time he had a day on, he had to then have a day to recover from it because his days were so long, so we’d be constantly jumping around between episodes.”

In establishing the mood of each setting, Heymann wanted to the shots to reflect the moodier reality of what the young characters from the show were experiencing emotionally. “They go into this weird time of starting high school and all the uncertainties and insecurities of that, all the traumas and family issues that they’re having to deal with.” Heymann knew that this needed to be felt not only in Hawkins but also for scenes in Southern California. “They wanted to feel sunny sunnier and to have a little bit more hard sun and kind of like these pops of the pastel colors.”

