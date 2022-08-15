Making of ‘Stranger Things’: Lively roundtable chat with 7 Emmy nominees behind Netflix series [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Stranger Things” is nominated for 13 Emmy Awards including Best Drama Series, so we convened a special roundtable panel with seven nominees behind Netflix’s sci-fi/horror series: casting director Carmen Cuba, music supervisor Nora Felder, prosthetics designer Barrie Gower, hair department head Sarah Hindsgaul, stunt coordinator Hiro Koda, production designer Chris Trujillo and editor Dean Zimmerman.

The series takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a portal is opened into a parallel world known as the Upside Down. And in season four the creature who emerged from that dark dimension was Vecna, who psychically cursed his victims. He’s played by Jamie Campbell Bower, and casting him was “challenging for multiple reasons,” remembers Cuba. Part of that was keeping the show’s storylines secret: “We obviously were in no way allowed to talk about what the character was going to be,” so they couldn’t use the real scenes in the auditions. But the actor “clearly paid attention to the tone of ‘Stranger Things.’ So he somehow did those scenes with the same energy and tone that are so specific to our show.”

Then you’ve got to make him look the part. This was the first season on the show for Gower, who previously won three Emmys for his prosthetic makeup on “Game of Thrones.” “[Series creators] Matt and Ross Duffer were very clear in their brief of what they wanted with this character,” he explains. They also had concept art from visual effects supervisor Michael Maher Jr., also an Emmy nominee this year, but it was still “an eight-month build” from January to November in 2020, with three months shut down in the middle due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the end, most of what you see on the show are practical prosthetics subtly augmented by visual effects.

When it came to the hairstyling on the show, among the biggest challenges for Hindsgaul were time and location. There were “299 shooting days, and then we were shooting in a lot of different climates, everything from minus-20 degrees in Europe to 104 degrees in Albuquerque,” so they “decided to use a lot of wig work.” And those wigs needed to hold up to the show’s rigorous demands: “You’re able to swim with it. It can get wet. It can fly through the air. We need to do the stunts.” But the most important goal is for the actor to be able to naturally inhabit the character because if that doesn’t work, “it’s just going to look like a guy in a wig, and that’s what we don’t want.”

The “scope and scale” of season four brought a “new intensity” to Trujillo’s production design process since they had “these four huge storylines, each with centerpiece sets,” like the prison where Hopper (David Harbour) is held in Russia, the missile silo in the desert where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) works to regain her powers, and the Creel house that plays an important role in the development of the Vecna character. But “the design process is the same, essentially. We just ramped up the scale. And it was a lot of fun to expand our world beyond Hawkins.”

For editor Zimmerman, “balancing all the different locations” was “one of the biggest struggles we had this season,” with “all the different components of ‘Stranger Things'” contained in “very specific sections of every specific episode.” And it wasn’t just a matter of dealing with different storylines taking place concurrently, it was also a matter of balancing the tone with comedy, drama, action, and emotional beats. But despite what could have been a breakneck pace, “this season we actually slowed down a bit … so we could have the dramatic moments play a little longer.”

The broad scope of season four was also “quite crazy” for Koda, “being all over the world and having to hire stunt people from all over the place, from Poland and Lithuania all the way through Albuquerque into Atlanta. And the stunts were so big this year,” including fights scenes with a demogorgon in Russia, multiple shootouts and a helicopter crash. “The [Duffer Brothers] write such big things to really challenge me, which I really am stoked about because it just makes me work even harder to bring something to them.”

And helping to tie it all together is Felder’s music supervision, bringing the songs of the 1980s into the show’s sonic landscape. Those music cues have always helped set the time, place and tone for scenes, but in season four one of those songs, Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” became a crossover hit, topping charts around the world 37 years after its original release. “We were clearing multiple uses across different episodes,” Felder explains about getting the rights to the song, “and she loved it.” They “found out she was a huge fan of the show,” so being able to use the song and the bump it and other “Stranger Things”-featured songs got as a result were “pretty exciting in itself.”

Will all their work pay off at the Emmys? To date the show has accumulated 51 nominations and seven wins including past victories for Cuba’s casting and Zimmerman’s editing. This year’s victors will be announced at the Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies on September 3 and 4, followed by the prime time Emmy event on September 12. The seven artists above will all have their particular categories presented on September 4.

