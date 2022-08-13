‘Stranger Things’ makeup department heads Amy L. Forsythe and Devin Morales on their Emmy nom for ‘Vecna’s Curse’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I feel like there’s a lot of different facets of what we do that are in that episode,” says “Stranger Things” makeup department head Amy L. Forsythe about the episode “Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse,” for which she’s nominated for an Emmy for Best Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic). Watch our interview with her and co-department head Devin Morales above.

“Vecna’s Curse” covers multiple parallel story arcs: Hopper (David Harbour) imprisoned in Russia, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) tormented by bullies at a roller rink, and poor unfortunate student journalist Fred (Logan Riley Bruner) tormented and ultimately killed by Vecna. “A lot of our artists were all tethered to that episode,” Forsythe explains. “We have beauty, we’ve got character. Even though we’re not nominated for the prosthetic category it does showcase the amount of work our team did put into some of the prosthetics that were in kind of the smaller scale of the show,” including Fred hallucinating a police officer’s face transforming into Vecna and a group of zombies in the woods taunting him.

“That was really important to us because it is such a huge team effort on our show,” Morales adds. “So we’re excited to all be able to celebrate together. And yeah, that episode really gave you a big taste of the ’80s with all the background at the skate rink.” There were also wounds and bruises added to Harbour as he’s worked over by his captors. Those are even more complicated than they may seem “because we shoot out of order and then we have to reverse engineer things with the stunts department,” Forsythe points out about matching the injuries to the action.

“Stranger Things” is nominated for 13 Emmys overall including Best Drama Series. Forsythe and Morales’s category will be presented on Sunday, September 4, during the second night of the two-night Creative Arts Awards in advance of the prime time ceremony on Monday, September 12.

