Streamy Awards 2023: Everything to know about 13th annual event

The Streamy Awards are now in their 13th year of celebrating the groundbreaking work being done in the social media sphere, with last year’s winners including Creator of the Year MrBeast as well as Gordon Ramsay, Charli D’Amelio and Martha Stewart, among many others. What will happen in 2023? We’ll be updating this page with the latest information about this year’s awards as details are announced.

What are the Streamy Awards?

Presented by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter, the Streamy Awards have been held for the last 12 years to honor the best online content creators “in a variety of content verticals and areas of expertise.” The nominees and winners each year are decided by the Streamy Academy, which comprises “creators, executives, and other experts in the online video industry.” Learn more about the Streamys here.

When are the Streamy Awards?

The awards will be handed out on August 27, 2023. This year marks a move to summer for the Streamys, which have taken place in December since 2019.

Who are the nominees?

Nominations for all award categories were announced on July 24, led by MrBeast with five bids. See the full list of nominations here.

What are the award categories?

These awards honor achievements across 45 categories, including Creator of the Year, Show of the Year, Streamer of the Year, plus other fields ranging from animation to gaming to science and engineering. To see the full list of categories, visit here.

Are there new categories?

The Streamys have partnered with Rolling Stone magazine to present Sound of the Year to “songs that dominated content creation on social media.” CEO of Rolling Stone Gus Wenner said in a statement, “Rolling Stone is thrilled to expand our support of creators to the Streamy Awards, a true celebration of the talent and innovation of this community. Our shared goals to elevate the voices of creators coupled with music’s undeniable importance across the social media landscape makes for a perfect partnership.”

