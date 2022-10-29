‘Strictly Come Dancing’: Judges and Hosts [PHOTOS]

For nearly two decades, the celebrity dance competition series “Strictly Come Dancing” has been a staple of British television, attracting up to 11 million viewers every year. In honor of the landmark 20th series, scroll through our photo gallery to learn about all of the regular “Strictly Come Dancing” judges and hosts throughout the years.

Each of its 19 seasons has featured a panel of judges who grade the live dance routines on a ten-point scale and thus partially determine the fates of the famous contestants. The “Strictly” judging panel has nearly always been made up of four individuals, except in rare cases involving a fifth special guest judge.

The 18th season in 2020 was the only one in which just three judges participated. Up until the very end of the season, their scores are traditionally used, along with viewer votes, to decide the weekly eliminations until one champion remains.

These dozen judges and hosts’ tenures range from one to 19 seasons. A few started as professional dancers on this or another version of the show, while one is a former “Strictly” champion herself.

