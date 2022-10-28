‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Winners List: All 19 Champs in Chronological Order [PHOTOS]

In 2004, one year before “Dancing with the Stars” premiered on ABC, the UK series “Strictly Come Dancing” initiated the ongoing celebrity dance competition craze. It derived from the BBC series “Come Dancing,” which featured non-famous performers and ran almost continuously for 49 years.

Over the course of 19 “Strictly” seasons, more than 250 performers, presenters, and athletes have worked with professional partners to hone their ballroom dancing skills. The first champion, newscaster Natasha Kaplinsky, defeated seven other dancers, with actor Christopher Parker coming in second. Scroll through our photo gallery to see the “Strictly Come Dancing” winners list, and find out which 11 men and seven other women had what it takes to clinch the mirror ball trophy.

Since its inception, “Strictly Come Dancing” has been co-hosted by Tess Daly and judged by Craig Revel Horwood. Co-host Claudia Winkleman began her tenure in 2010, replacing Bruce Forsyth. The other current judges — Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton du Beke — joined the panel in 2017, 2019, and 2021 respectively.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.