‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Winners: Where Are They Now [PHOTOS]

“Strictly Come Dancing” kicked off the celebrity dance competition trend back in 2004 and aired two seasons on BBC before the US adaptation, “Dancing with the Stars,” launched the following year. To date, 19 famous folks have been named “Strictly” champions, and most have continued to thrive in their chosen fields since taking home their mirror ball trophies. In honor of the 20th season let’s take a look back at the “Strictly Come Dancing” winners and find out where are they now with photos.

The list of “Strictly” champs includes 11 men and eight women who ranged in age from 23 to 55 at the times of their respective wins. Over half of them achieved at least one perfect judges’ score during their seasons, with the group’s overall average being 34.3 out of 40. The latest member of the winners club, actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, made history in 2021 as the show’s first deaf contestant.

