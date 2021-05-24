‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ cinematographer Stuart Biddlecomb on Mckenna Grace’s big Season 4 moment [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Of all the shocking moments throughout the history of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” none quite rattled audiences like hearing the teenage Mrs. Keyes (played by Mckenna Grace) recount the horrors of her abuse in a sustained monologue during the first episode of Season 4.

“It’s hard being a teenager, it’s hard playing a teenager and it’s hard playing a teenager who has been abused. So, I always wanted to be very careful telling her story,” Grace told Gold Derby previously about her character on the Hulu drama.

For cinematographer Stuart Biddlecomb — who shot Grace’s lauded performance as well as numerous other big moments in seasons three and four — the goal was to let his actress shine through.

“The performance she gave was just stunning. Half my job is also just making sure I can capture that,” he says during the Gold Derby Meet the Experts: Cinematographers panel (watch the exclusive video above). “We are incredibly lucky that we have gotten an incredible cast on this show. From Mckenna to [Elisabeth Moss], of course … as long as I’m able to capture those performances I think I’m doing a good job.”

SEE Watch our Meet the Experts panels

Biddlecomb joined the show in Season 3 and said part of his responsibility was to uphold the great visual look of the show that came before.

“For me to change that, I think was wrong,” he says. “It has got a look, it has got a very strong look from day one. For me to change, I think, would be the wrong move.” Of the cinematography, Biddelcomb says, “It’s almost a character in itself.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is often not for the faint of heart. But Biddlecomb says he always tries to find a balance between the grim subject matter and the audience’s hope.

“There needs to be a light at the end of that tunnel. There needs to be an outcome, there needs to be something the audience can believe in and hold on to,” he says. “Hopefully I can do that with the lighting.”

Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is streaming now on Hulu.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions