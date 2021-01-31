‘Mayday’ star Grace Van Patten describes her bond with Mia Goth [SUNDANCE STUDIO]

For first-time write and director Karen Cinorre, “Mayday” combines her love of Greek mythology with a drive to tell a feminist story that will resonate with modern audiences.

“I hope they take a lot of things [away from it],” she tells Gold Derby. “One is maybe the sense of friendship and hope that some sort of darkness can have beauty in it and that they can survive that and find their voice.”

Starring Grace Van Patten, Mia Goth, Juliette Lewis, Havana Rose Liu, and Stephanie Sokolinksi, “Mayday” takes place primarily in an alternate reality where men and women have been engaged in an endless and deadly war. It’s into this world where Ana (Van Patten) is transported after an accident. How she navigates her new surroundings and forms a relationship with Marsha (Goth), a military leader with a rigid view of the battle, makes up the film’s central conflict as audiences will discover when “Mayday” debuts at the Sundance Film Festival this year.

“Mia is one of my best friends in real life, so that really helped,” Van Patten says of her on-screen relationship with Goth, which shifts constantly. “That dynamic was already there. I loved the relationship so much.” Together, Ana and Marsha have an almost co-dependence that seems to surprise even them. “It was so passionate and she gave [my character] so much confidence and strength and that’s how I found it through her. Marsha made Ana realize you can fight for what you believe in without a war really happening. Ana learned a lot from her.”

As Van Patten did with Goth. “It was just so fun — fighting with Mia is just the best. I think I still have some scars from it,” she says. “She’s the most dedicated actress and I loved working with her so much. It made everything feel so deep.”

