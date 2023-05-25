Sung Jin Ahn (‘The Legend of Vox Machina’) talks creating a Dungeons and Dragons world despite never playing the game [Exclusive video interview]

When Sung Jin Ahn started working as a supervising director on Amazon Prime Video’s animated series, “The Legend of Vox Machina,” he admittedly was not familiar with the source material. “I never got a chance to play Dungeon & Dragons, and it wasn’t until I got to collaborate with the people from Critical Role that they introduced me to this whole world of tabletop gaming that I was unaware of,” Ahn tells Gold Derby during our recent Meet the Experts: TV Animation panel (watch the exclusive video interview above).

Fortunately, he found the people from Critical Role to be very receptive to him getting to know about the game. “They’re very welcoming and warming with that and really got me invested in their characters as well.”

“The Legend of Vox Machina” was inspired by a Dungeons & Dragons campaign that was played on a web series by Critical Role, a group of professional voice actors that included Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham. The series sees their group of characters conduct actual campaigns from the game. Both seasons of the show premiered to widespread critical acclaim with both garnering a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The biggest difference between the first and second season for Ahn was that he felt the whole crew better understood the kind of show that they actually wanted to make. “By season two, even though we were met with new creative challenges like dragons, dragons and more dragons, at that point we were well versed in our creative language.” He also pointed to how the people behind the show had a much stronger grasp on the “pipeline of process and how we handled each character and really got to know each character’s personality down to the point where we knew like the poses and gestures that they would do during certain scenarios.”

When it came to designing the different settings, Ahn really lucked out with their art director. “Our art director, Arthur Loftis, was already a huge fan of Critical Role even before jumping into the project [he] knew this campaign, these characters, this world inside and out.” This led to Loftis’s pitches blowing Ahn away at every step. “We were just like, ‘Yeah, keep doing it, man!’ Arthur really nailed it and I think he really fulfilled his vision for being such a huge fan of this campaign.”

