Watch 3 exclusive interviews with Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominees: Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Stephanie Hsu

The final stretch of the 2023 Oscar season has started with voters casting their ballots for the winners of the 95th annual Academy Awards. All season long, Gold Derby has been interviewing dozens of nominees, including three contenders for Best Supporting Actress. Follow the links below to watch each of these 20-minute interviews.

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

In “The Whale,” Chau stars as Liz, a best friend and co-dependent confidant to Brendan Fraser’s Charlie, a morbidly obese man in the final days of his life. The actress reveals that even though she felt “hesitant” about accepting the role as a new mother who was “not itching to go back to work,” the film resonated with her because “it was really thinking about the story and Charlie’s struggle to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink) that I found so heartbreaking.”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” centers on the fractured relationship between jaded folk musician Colm (Brendan Gleeson) and his lifelong friend Pádraic (Colin Farrell), an inexplicable fight into which Condon’s character Siobhán intervenes. The actress deeply understood the heartbreak of the dark film, noting, “We all know that feeling of a breakup, that feeling of frustration and you just can’t understand how they’re okay with never, ever talking to you ever again.”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Hsu has two roles in the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” starring as both Joy, the sullen daughter of Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn, and Jobu Tupaki, Joy’s nihilistic alternate universe counterpart who is set on destroying the multiverse. The actress explains how the concept of “hyper empathy” helped her unlock the task of portraying these two distinct characters, sharing, “If someone feels everything, it can often lead to hyper absorption, it can lead to depression, overwhelm, anxiety.”

