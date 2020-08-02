Everything to know about ‘Survivor 41’

For the first time in two decades, “Survivor” won’t be airing any new episodes in the fall. That’s because of the coronavirus pandemic, which wreaked havoc on TV and film productions worldwide. Season 41 of CBS’s reality TV juggernaut originally planned a September 2020 premiere date, but that was scrapped when Jeff Probst and co. weren’t able to travel to Fiji due to safety restrictions. Fear not, “Survivor” fans, the new season will still air … eventually. In the meantime, viewers are keeping themselves entertained during this annoying hiatus by watching old episodes on DVD or streaming services.

Here’s everything to know so far about the upcoming season of “Survivor 41.”

It has not yet been filmed

Typically “Survivor” films two seasons back to back in early summer, then airs them in the fall of that year and the following spring. (For example, Seasons 39 and 40 filmed between March and June of 2019, and debuted in September 2019 and February 2020, respectively). Due to COVID-19, production could not travel to film Seasons 41 and 42. Thus, it’s the first time since 2000 that “Survivor” won’t be on CBS’s fall TV schedule. “The situation is unprecedented and we are learning more information every day. It is out of concern for the well-being of all of you that we have taken this step,” Probst explained about the show’s hiatus.

The cast has already been chosen

All of the contestants for Season 41 had already been selected prior to production being shut down. They were officially cast in February 2020 with protocols being put into place so they’d be tested for coronavirus upon their arrival in Fiji, and then put into quarantine for the CDC-recommended time span of 14 days. It’s assumed that the cast would be made up of entirely new players, as the past season, “Winners at War,” memorably welcomed back 20 returning champions.

Probst is back — duh

Yep, “Survivor’s” host with the most Probst will obviously return as host/showrunner of Season 41. Why wouldn’t he? The 58-year-old has appeared in all 596 episodes so far, winning four Emmys for his hosting abilities (2008-2011).

What’s with the teenager rumors?

During the finale of “Winners at War,” Probst put a call out to teenagers to apply for a future edition of the show. It’s likely this was going to be the plan for Season 42, as the cast of Season 41 had already been finalized before he made the announcement. “You should apply, especially if you’re young,” Probst said at the remote reunion shortly after declaring Tony Vlachos the winner. “I’m talking teenagers — 16, 17, 18, 19. Do it. Cool parents and a cool school? Who knows. It could happen.”

Fiji, Fiji, Fiji

As mentioned above, Mamanuca Islands, Fiji will once again be the location of “Survivor 41” … and presumably all future cycles. After 16 years of globe-trotting and exploring, the show officially moved to this locale in the South Pacific Ocean in Season 33 (“Millennials vs. Gen X”). “I hope we stay here forever,” Probst declared in 2017 while praising Fiji’s clear water, beautiful beaches and friendly government.

