‘Survivor 41’ schedule: Two-hour season premiere airs Wednesday, September 22 on CBS

It’s official. After a 16-month break, “Survivor” finally returns to the airwaves on Wednesday, September 22. We know what you’re thinking: what took so long?! Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, CBS’s reality TV show could not travel abroad until production received the proper go-ahead from the Fiji government, which they got earlier this year. The cast and crew then had to endure quarantine procedures and safety protocols to make sure everything went off without a hitch. With all of that out of the way, let’s get to the all-important “Survivor 41” schedule. Bookmark this page as we’ll keep updating as new information is revealed.

Sep. 22: Season 41, Episode 1 (“A New Era”) — two-hour premiere



Sep. 29: Season 41, Episode 2 (“Juggling Chainsaws”)

Oct. 6: Season 41, Episode 3 (“TBA”)

Oct. 13: Season 41, Episode 4 (“TBA”)

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 41’

Every season of “Survivor” has taken place over the course 39 days, except for “The Australian Outback” which lasted 42 days. Well, get ready for the shortest cycle ever, as Season 41 will name its winner after only 26 days. Why so short? Since the contestants had to quarantine for two weeks in Fiji prior to the start of the game, producers didn’t want to keep them for such an elongated period of time. Because of the quicker filming schedule, it’s likely that trips to tribal council will happen every two days now instead of every three days.

For the first time ever, this season’s official title does not have a subtitle and is simply be known by its number. It’s likely this trend will even continue next year for “Survivor 42,” and so on. Purists will say that Season 1 didn’t have a subtitle either as it was simply called “Survivor” at the time, but it’s since been retroactively renamed as “Survivor: Borneo.”

Season 41 is also a sort of “back-to-basics” season, without any notable twists such as “Blood vs. Water” or “Extinction Island.” Is that a good thing or a bad thing? The jury’s still out. One thing we do know is that this installment will have a “fast pace” and be “super dangerous,” promises longtime host Jeff Probst. He also notes that it will be “very difficult to win” and “absolutely entertaining to watch.” Game on!

At the start of the competition, the 18 all-new “Survivor 41” cast members will be divided into three tribes of six players each. They all come from diverse backgrounds but have the same goal in mind: to outwit, outplay and outlast. Who will win the $1 million grand prize at the end of the 26 days and join the show’s winner’s list? See the cast photos.