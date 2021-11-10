Everything to know about ‘Survivor 42’ — Premiere date announced

Yes, “Survivor 41” is still currently airing every Wednesday night on CBS, but that’s not stopping the network from announcing when the 42nd cycle will debut. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, March 9, 2022, as that’s when “Survivor 42” will finally have its premiere date on CBS. Remember, this installment was originally supposed to air back in Spring 2021, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed back production for nearly a year, so Seasons 41 and 42 were both understandably delayed.

Here’s everything to know so far about the upcoming season of “Survivor 42.” Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating when new information is revealed.

A quick background

Typically “Survivor” films two seasons back-to-back in early summer, then airs them in the fall of that year and the following spring. (For example, Seasons 39 and 40 filmed between March and June of 2019, and debuted in September 2019 and February 2020, respectively). When Covid-19 hit, production unfortunately could not travel to Fiji film Seasons 41 and 42. After nearly a year delay, “Survivor” finally set up shop in Fiji in April 2021 and successfully filmed both of these seasons in a row.

“Survivor 42” cast

The contestants for Season 42 will come from diverse backgrounds and walks of life, just like those featured in Season 41. CBS’s 50% diversity mandate was put into effect in 2020 and ensures that half of its reality TV casts must be Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC). The official 42nd cast announcement will be announced at a later date.

How many days?

Just like the 41st season, it’s believed that “Survivor 42” will take place over 26 days. That includes a two-week quarantine procedure before the start of the game for all of the contestants and crew members. In the past, seasons spanned 39 days, so the new faster pace of a 26-day cycle is one the castaways will have to adjust to.

Jeff Probst is back — duh

Yep, “Survivor’s” host with the most Probst has returned as the host/showrunner of Season 42. Why wouldn’t he? The 60-year-old has appeared in all 41 seasons so far, winning four Emmy Awards for his hosting abilities (2008-2011). Probst described the Fall 2021 installment as being like a “monster” in a horror movie, but word is still out on what metaphor he’ll use for the Spring 2022 cycle.

No theme

Just like Season 41, Season 42 will not have a theme or a subtitle, a la “Worlds Apart” or “Blood vs. Water.” Instead, the official title is simply “Survivor 42.” It’s likely this trend will continue for the rest of the show’s run.

Fiji, Fiji, Fiji

Mamanuca Islands, Fiji will once again be the location of “Survivor 42” … and presumably all future cycles. After 16 years of globe-trotting and exploring, the show officially moved to this locale in the South Pacific Ocean in Season 33 (“Millennials vs. Gen X”). “I hope we stay here forever,” Probst declared in 2017 while praising Fiji’s clear water, beautiful beaches and friendly government.