Everything to know about ‘Survivor 43’

Hallelujah, reality TV fans! “Survivor 43” was officially given the green light by CBS in March 2022 and it began production in Fiji shortly afterwards. Just like Seasons 41 and 42, the show is adhering to strict Covid-19 safety guidelines for all cast and crew members, including host Jeff Probst. Read on for everything to know (so far) about the upcoming season of “Survivor 43,” including cast, filming and air date information. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating when new details are revealed.

“Survivor 43” cast

CBS will officially announce the identities of the 18 all-new cast members at a later date. All we know at this point is that they will come from diverse backgrounds and walks of life, in adherence to the network’s 50% diversity mandate. This was put into effect in 2020 and ensures that half of its reality TV casts must be Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC). The players will start out the game in three different tribes of six people each.

SEE Updated ‘Survivor’ winners list

“Survivor 43” filming

Typically “Survivor” films two seasons back-to-back in spring/summer, then airs them in the fall of that year and the following spring. In 2000, nothing was filmed because of the pandemic, but it finally set up shop in Fiji in Spring 2021 and successfully filmed Seasons 41 and 42 consecutively. Similarly, it’s believed that Seasons 43 and 44 will be filmed back-to-back in Spring 2022, which means the contestants who partake in the 44th cycle wouldn’t have seen the 43rd cycle on TV yet.

“Survivor 43” air date

Mark your calendars for mid-to-late September 2022, as that’s most likely when the new installment will premiere on CBS. Judging by previous years’ start dates, we’re going to assume that September 21 or September 28 will be the magic day that Jeff Probst lights the torch on the 43rd season.

“Survivor 43” video trailer

It’s a “Survivor” tradition that the next season of the show is always teased in the season finale of the previous season. That said, you can expect see the first footage for “Survivor 43” at the end of the “Survivor 42” finale on May 25, 2022. Watch this space as we will embed the video trailer once it is made available.

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

“Survivor 43” theme/title

If you’ve seen the 41st and 42nd editions of the show, you already know that there are no longer any specific themes to the seasons. Gone are titles like “Survivor: Worlds Apart” or “Survivor: Edge of Extinction,” replaced instead by the number of the season. It’s likely this trend will continue for “Survivor 44,” “Survivor 45,” etc. unless the producers decide to switch things up for a future All Stars season.

“Survivor 43” number of days

The game will take place over 26 days, just as it did in Seasons 41 and 42. As longtime “Survivor” fans are well aware, seasons used to span a total of 39 days, so the new faster pace is one the castaways will have to adjust to. Luckily, the show still produces the same amount of episodes (13) even though the time frame is much shorter for the castaways.

“Survivor 43” host

Yep, “Survivor’s” resident torch-snuffer Jeff Probst has returned as the host/showrunner of Season 43. Why wouldn’t he? The 60-year-old has appeared in all 42 seasons so far, winning four Emmy Awards for his hosting abilities (2008-2011). Probst’s hosting style has remained consistent for much of the show’s run, where he asks questions of the contestants but never forces them to answer anything they don’t want to.

“Survivor 43” location

Mamanuca Islands, Fiji will once again be the location of “Survivor 43” and presumably all future cycles. After 16 years of globe-trotting and exploring, the show officially moved to this locale in the South Pacific Ocean in Season 33 (“Millennials vs. Gen X”). “I hope we stay here forever,” Probst declared in 2017 while praising Fiji’s clear water, beautiful beaches and friendly government.