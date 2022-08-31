‘Survivor 43’ cast revealed: Meet the 18 all-new contestants

Come on in! “Survivor 43” will debut with a two-hour season premiere on Wednesday, September 21 on CBS. Once again, this cycle introduces 18 all-new contestants from diverse backgrounds who will be randomly divided into three tribes of six. The youngest castaway this year is just 19 years old, while the oldest is age 52. Scroll through our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see the “Survivor 43” cast revealed.

“Survivor” has been a mainstay of CBS’s TV schedule for 22 years, 42 seasons and 620 episodes. In all, 646 contestants have stepped foot on the island, and host/producer Jeff Probst has snuffed all of their torches — aside from the winners, of course. Speaking of winners, only one of this season’s 18 players will outwit, outplay and outlast the others to take home the $1 million check.

Word is still out on how many of the various twists introduced in both “Survivor 41” and “Survivor 42” will return for “Survivor 43.” Audiences were notably mixed on some of the new rules, which included Shot in the Dark, Beware Idols, Summit Decisions, Advantage Amulets, Hourglass, Do Or Die and Knowledge Is Power.

From CBS: “‘Survivor’ continues to evolve when these 18 new players are stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji and must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. These determined castaways require strong social skills, strategic acumen and physical endurance. They will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges require players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies every day.”

Watch the “Survivor 43” video trailer right here: