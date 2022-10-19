‘Survivor 43’ winner predictions: Owen Knight takes the lead ahead of Episode 5

All season long, Gold Derby readers have been making their predictions for who they think will win “Survivor 43,” and things are looking good for Owen Knight to take home the $1 million grand prize. The 30-year-old college admissions director from New Orleans, LA leads our racetrack odds for Episode 5, which will air Wednesday, October 19 on CBS. He takes the #1 position from Jesse Lopez, a 30-year-old political science Ph.D. from Durham, NC, who topped our winner’s chart the previous two weeks.

Here are Gold Derby’s current “Survivor 43” winner predictions:

1. Owen Knight — 16/5 odds

2. Karla Cruz Godoy — 18/5 odds

3. Jesse Lopez — 39/10 odds

4. Sami Layadi — 7/1 odds

5. Cody Assenmacher — 18/1 odds

6. Ryan Medrano — 30/1 odds

7. Cassidy Clark — 30/1 odds

8. Elisabeth ‘Elie’ Scott — 37/1 odds

9. James Jones — 37/1 odds

10. Mike ‘Gabler’ Gabler — 92/1 odds

11. Geo Bustamante — 97/1 odds

12. Jeanine Zheng — 100/1 odds

13. Dwight Moore — 100/1 odds

14. Noelle Lambert — 100/1 odds

If our users are correct that Owen will prevail, that would make him the second Asian male champion ever following Yul Kwon in Season 13. Yul returned in the epic 40th season, “Survivor: Winners at War,” where he was the ninth person eliminated.

The game is still in the tribal portion of the show, with the remaining castaways split up into the Baka, Coco and Vesi tribes. Notably, the first eliminations were Morriah Young (Baka), Justine Brennan (Vesi), Nneka Ejere (Vesi) and Lindsay Carmine (Coco), making it four women in a row to get their torches snuffed. That tied a “Survivor” record first set by Season 12 (Panama) and Season 17 (Gabon). Who will be voted out next?

As for the various advantages floating around the island, both Cody and Karla discovered Beware Advantages at their camps that required them to acquire bag beads from their fellow tribe mates in order to earn back their votes and win immunity idol bracelets; both succeeded. Two advantages have also been awarded at the risk/reward summits — Gabler received an immunity idol that will expire at his second tribal council and Noelle earned the ability to steal a vote.

Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.