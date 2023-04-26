Hey ‘Survivor 44’ fans, join our LIVE aftershow for Episode 9 with Gold Derby editors

Do you love “Survivor”? You’re not alone! Mark your calendars for Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET., as that’s when Gold Derby will stream a LIVE “Survivor 44” aftershow featuring our website staff editors. We’ll discuss the week’s hottest storylines, the best and worst game moves, and whether the right person had their torch snuffed by host Jeff Probst. And we want to hear from YOU! Submit your questions and/or comments below for “Survivor 44” Episode 9, and we’ll read out as many as we can live on air.

As of this writing, only nine players still remain on CBS’s reality TV show. Amazingly, they are evenly divided along original tribal lines. Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Carson Garrett and Carolyn Wiger hail from Tika, Kane Fritzler, Lauren Harpe and Jaime Lynn Ruiz represent Ratu, and Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Frannie Marin and Danny Massa come from Soka.

According to Gold Derby’s predictions, Carson and Carolyn have the best odds to ultimately win the game. Carolyn started out as a bit of wildcard, having trouble connecting to her fellow Tika tribe members. The only person she felt close with was Bruce Perreault, but then he was medically evacuated due to a head injury. After Tika lost an early immunity challenge, Carson found himself in the middle between two pairs: Carolyn and Yam Yam on one side, and Helen Li and Sarah Wade on the other. His decision to join up with the former pair at that specific moment is one of the reasons the so-called “three stooges” are now in the Top 9.

At Ratu, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle and Jaime made waves when they both decided to use their Shot in the Dark at the first tribal council. (Jaime’s was successful.) Maddy Pomilla was the first person ousted, thanks to Brandon correctly playing his immunity idol on himself. Ratu didn’t attend another tribal council pre-merge, but they did lose a second player when Matthew succumbed to his shoulder injury and self-medevaced. At the merge, Brandon, Kane, Lauren and Jaime looked to be a strong foursome, but they were thwarted by the other two tribes coming together and playing Danny’s idol to save Frannie, which sent Brandon to the jury.

Finally we have Soka, which only lost a single player in the tribal portion of the game: Claire Rafson, who sat out of every single immunity challenge. When the tribes merged, Matt Blankinship, Heidi, Frannie and Danny were okay with voting out their fifth Soka member, Josh Wilder, because he was telling lies about having a hidden immunity idol. One week later, a temporary twist resulting in the Top 11 being split into two groups proved to be the end of the road for Matt, who was outnumbered by three Ratu players. Thus, the showmance of Matt and Frannie was over before it even began.

