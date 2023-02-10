‘Survivor 44’ winner predictions: Sight unseen, fans think Claire Rafson will prevail

Who will win “Survivor 44”? The new season premieres Wednesday, March 1, 2023 on CBS with a two-hour episode that will introduce the 18 castaways in three tribes competing for the title. All season long, Gold Derby readers will be making their “Survivor” winner predictions for which contestant they think will go the distance and claim the $1 million grand prize. Below, see a snapshot in time of our racetrack odds for Season 44, Episode 1.
As of this writing, Claire Rafson is fans’ early pick to win, sight unseen. According to her CBS profile, it has been a “dream” for Claire to be on the show since she was four years old. She explains, “‘Survivor’ has been the most consistent and motivating thing for me and changed the way I approach the world. I’ve been playing ‘Survivor’ my whole life … why not try it in the ultimate arena?” Per our users, her closest rivals are Carson Garrett, Matt Blankinship and Lauren Harpe. However, it’s still anyone’s game as viewers haven’t yet seen how they play the game and what alliances they form.
#1. Claire Rafson — 37/10 odds
25-year-old tech investor from Brooklyn, N.Y.
#2. Carson Garrett — 4/1 odds
20-year-old NASA engineering student from Atlanta, Ga.
#3. Matt Blankinship — 5/1 odds
27-year-old security software engineer from San Francisco, Calif.
#4. Lauren Harpe — 11/2 odds
31-year-old elementary school teacher from Mont Belvieu, Texas
#5. Danny Massa — 13/1 odds
32-year-old N.Y.C. firefighter from Bronx, N.Y.
#6. Jaime Lynn Ruiz — 30/1 odds
35-year-old yogi from Mesa, Ariz.
#7. Helen Li — 33/1 odds
29-year-old product manager from San Francisco, Calif.
#8. Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho — 33/1 odds
36-year-old salon owner from San Juan, Puerto Rico
#9. Josh Wilder — 44/1 odds
34-year-old surgical podiatrist from Atlanta, Ga.
#10. Brandon Cottom — 46/1 odds
30-year-old security specialist from Newton, Pa.
#11. Frannie Marin — 56/1 odds
23-year-old research coordinator from Cambridge, Mass.
#12. Bruce Perreault — 58/1 odds
46-year-old insurance agent from Warwick, R.I.
#13. Matthew Grinstead-Mayle — 72/1 odds
43-year-old barbershop owner from Columbus, Ohio
#14. Sarah Wade — 100/1 odds
27-year-old management consultant from Chicago, Ill.
#15. Carolyn Wiger — 100/1 odds
35-year-old drug counselor from Hugo, Minn.
#16. Maddy Pomilla — 100/1 odds
28-year-old charity projects manager from Brooklyn, N.Y.
#17. Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt — 100/1 odds
43-year-old engineering manager from Pittsburgh, Pa.
#18. Kane Fritzler — 100/1 odds
25-year-old law student from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
