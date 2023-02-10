‘Survivor 44’ winner predictions: Sight unseen, fans think Claire Rafson will prevail

Who will win “Survivor 44”? The new season premieres Wednesday, March 1, 2023 on CBS with a two-hour episode that will introduce the 18 castaways in three tribes competing for the title. All season long, Gold Derby readers will be making their “Survivor” winner predictions for which contestant they think will go the distance and claim the $1 million grand prize. Below, see a snapshot in time of our racetrack odds for Season 44, Episode 1.

As of this writing, Claire Rafson is fans’ early pick to win, sight unseen. According to her CBS profile, it has been a “dream” for Claire to be on the show since she was four years old. She explains, “‘Survivor’ has been the most consistent and motivating thing for me and changed the way I approach the world. I’ve been playing ‘Survivor’ my whole life … why not try it in the ultimate arena?” Per our users, her closest rivals are Carson Garrett, Matt Blankinship and Lauren Harpe. However, it’s still anyone’s game as viewers haven’t yet seen how they play the game and what alliances they form.

#1. Claire Rafson — 37/10 odds

25-year-old tech investor from Brooklyn, N.Y.

#2. Carson Garrett — 4/1 odds

20-year-old NASA engineering student from Atlanta, Ga.

#3. Matt Blankinship — 5/1 odds

27-year-old security software engineer from San Francisco, Calif.

#4. Lauren Harpe — 11/2 odds

31-year-old elementary school teacher from Mont Belvieu, Texas

#5. Danny Massa — 13/1 odds

32-year-old N.Y.C. firefighter from Bronx, N.Y.

#6. Jaime Lynn Ruiz — 30/1 odds

35-year-old yogi from Mesa, Ariz.

#7. Helen Li — 33/1 odds

29-year-old product manager from San Francisco, Calif.

#8. Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho — 33/1 odds

36-year-old salon owner from San Juan, Puerto Rico

#9. Josh Wilder — 44/1 odds

34-year-old surgical podiatrist from Atlanta, Ga.

#10. Brandon Cottom — 46/1 odds

30-year-old security specialist from Newton, Pa.

#11. Frannie Marin — 56/1 odds

23-year-old research coordinator from Cambridge, Mass.

#12. Bruce Perreault — 58/1 odds

46-year-old insurance agent from Warwick, R.I.

#13. Matthew Grinstead-Mayle — 72/1 odds

43-year-old barbershop owner from Columbus, Ohio

#14. Sarah Wade — 100/1 odds

27-year-old management consultant from Chicago, Ill.

#15. Carolyn Wiger — 100/1 odds

35-year-old drug counselor from Hugo, Minn.

#16. Maddy Pomilla — 100/1 odds

28-year-old charity projects manager from Brooklyn, N.Y.

#17. Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt — 100/1 odds

43-year-old engineering manager from Pittsburgh, Pa.

#18. Kane Fritzler — 100/1 odds

25-year-old law student from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

