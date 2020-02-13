Since its debut in 2000, “Survivor” has went through many different changes in the spirit of keeping things fresh for its loyal audience. Case in point: secret advantages. However, as the game continues to evolve, it becomes harder and harder for fans at home to keep track of who currently holds what power. But worry not — Gold Derby has you covered. Scroll down to see the updated list of “Survivor” advantages as of the February 12 episode.

Hidden immunity idols were first introduced in “Survivor: Guatemala” (Season 11) and have been a staple of the reality TV show ever since. The castaway who finds the idol (either via a clue or by searching in the jungle) has the ability to save themselves at tribal council, but only if they’re savvy enough to play it before host Jeff Probst reads the votes. If not, they’ll end up leaving tribal council with one still in their pocket — or two in the case of James Clement of “Survivor: China” (Season 15). Immunity idols can also be given away, as seen most memorably in “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” (Season 20) when Parvati Shallow gifted both of hers to Sandra Diaz-Twine and Jerri Manthey in order to keep her alliance safe.

After two decades on the air, “Survivor: Winners at War” (Season 40) introduced the next stage of advantages in the form of fire tokens. These small coin-like objects act as currency on the island and can be used to purchase everything from food to comfort to immunity idols. At the start of the landmark all-winners season each castaway received one fire token and was told that if they were voted out, they’d have to bequeath it to anyone still in the game. The eliminated person then traveled to the Edge of Extinction where they would soon have the opportunity to acquire more fire tokens in the hopes of returning to the game.

‘Survivor 40’ advantages: Tracking who has immunity idols, fire tokens in ‘Winners at War’ (UPDATED: February 12)

DAKAL TRIBE



Sandra Diaz-Twine (“Pearl Islands” & “Heroes vs. Villains”)

1 immunity idol

0 fire tokens

Tyson Apostol (“Blood vs. Water”)

1 fire token

Sophie Clarke (“South Pacific”)

1 fire token

Wendell Holland (“Ghost Island”)

1 fire token

Yul Kwon (“Cook Islands”)

1 fire token

Sarah Lacina (“Game Changers”)

1 fire token

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (“One World”)

1 fire token

Tony Vlachos (“Cagayan”)

1 fire token

Nick Wilson (“David vs. Goliath”)

1 fire token

SELE TRIBE



Jeremy Collins (“Cambodia”)

2 fire tokens

Rob Mariano (“Redemption Island”)

2 fire tokens

Danni Boatwright (“Guatemala”)

1 fire token

Ben Driebergen (“Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers”)

1 fire token

Michele Fitzgerald (“Kaoh Rong”)

1 fire token

Adam Klein (“Millennials vs. Gen X”)

1 fire token

Parvati Shallow (“Micronesia”)

1 fire token

Denise Stapley (“Philippines”)

1 fire token

Ethan Zohn (“Africa”)

1 fire token

EDGE OF EXTINCTION

Natalie Anderson (“San Juan del Sur”)

1 fire token

Amber Mariano (“All-Stars”)

0 fire tokens

