‘Survivor’ bootlist spoilers: Every elimination in Season 40 including Ethan Zohn

After two decades of buildup, “Survivor: Winners at War” finally debuted February 12, 2020 on CBS. In the two-hour season premiere, 20 fan-favorite champions returned for a shot at a record high prize of $2 million. The first two voted-out players were Natalie Anderson and Amber Brkich Mariano, but they’re hardly the only ones to feel the agony of having their torches snuffed by Jeff Probst. If you’re looking for Season 40 spoilers on every elimination so far, you’ve come to the right place. Tour our photos above to see the updated “Survivor” bootlist.

For this all-winners installment the controversial Edge of Extinction is back in play, aka the deserted island where ousted players live in isolation and wait for their chance to return to the game proper. Another twist this year is the introduction of fire tokens, which castaways can use to buy things like food, comfort and idols. The Extinction Island inhabitants have the option of finding secret advantages and/or immunity idols and selling them to players still in the game for their fire tokens.

Natalie Anderson — 1st Voted Out (Day 2)

Boot episode: “Greatest of the Greats (Part 1)” on February 12, 2020. This winner of “Survivor: San Juan del Sur” was eliminated by the Sele tribe in a 7-2-1 vote over Denise and Adam. Natalie cast her vote for Denise because she was told the tribe wanted to break up the Denise/Adam relationship.

Amber Brkich Mariano — 2nd Voted Out (Day 3)

Boot episode: “Greatest of the Greats (Part 2)” on February 12, 2020. This winner of “Survivor: All-Stars” was eliminated by the Dakal tribe in a 6-3-1 vote over Kim and Nick. Amber cast her vote for Nick, not knowing that her so-called “poker alliance” was seen as such a dangerous threat by the majority of her tribe.

Danni Boatwright — 3rd Voted Out (Day 6)

Boot episode: “It’s Like a Survivor Economy” on February 19, 2020. This winner of “Survivor: Guatemala” was eliminated by the Sele tribe in an 8-1 vote over Parvati. Danni went after Parvati when she incorrectly thought she had turned on her, but Rob wasn’t on board with voting out his number two, so Danni had to go.

Ethan Zohn — 4th Voted Out (Day 9)

Boot episode: “Out for Blood” on February 26, 2020. This winner of “Africa” was eliminated by the Sele tribe in a 4-3-1 vote over Adam and Parvati. The five “new schoolers” knew they had to break up the three “old schoolers,” but they didn’t want Adam to call the shots so they let him vote for Parvati while the other four banded together to oust cancer survivor Ethan.

