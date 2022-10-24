‘Survivor’ celebrity cast members: 33 famous faces and well-known figures who played the game

“Survivor” originally started as a show about a group of strangers who had no knowledge of each other before the game began. However, things have changed a bit through the years. Beginning with “Survivor: Guatemala” (Season 11) and the casting of ex-NFL quarterback Gary Hogeboom, CBS’s reality TV show has featured notable figures from the world of sports, entertainment and beyond, some of whom are identifiable by other castaways on the island with them. Tour our gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see the dozens of “Survivor” celebrity cast members who had some level of fame prior to competing on the program. Which ones did you recognize before their seasons ever aired?

“Survivor” being such a physical game has made it attractive to athletes from the world of the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA and even the Olympics. In addition to Gary, some names familiar to those who follow professional football have included Jimmy Johnson (“Nicaragua”), Steve Wright and Grant Mattos (“Redemption Island”), Brad Culpepper (“Blood vs. Water” and “Game Changers”), Alan Ball (“Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers”) and Danny McCray (“Survivor 41”).

Branching out from football, Jeff Kent (“Philippines”) and John Rocker (“San Juan del Sur”) are two former MLB players who competed on the show while Miami Marlins President David Samson was on “Cagayan.” Former NBA players include the late Cliff Robinson (“Cagayan”) and Scot Pollard (“Kaoh Rong”). Most recently, Noelle Lambert (“Survivor 43”) is a one-legged Paralympian track and field athlete.

Looking at the world of entertainment, Lisa Whelchel is arguably the most well-known celebrity to play “Survivor,” at least for those who watched her grow up on the TV series “The Facts of Life.” She competed in “Philippines,” making it all the way to Final Tribal Council before her secret was revealed. There’s also actor/filmmaker Mike White, a longtime fan of the show who was a runner-up in “David vs. Goliath.” In 2022, White won three Emmys for producing, writing and directing “The White Lotus.”

Younger generations certainly recognized prominent gamers like Ken Hoang (“Gabon”) and Mari Takahashi (“Millennials vs. Gen X”). Then there’s three-time player Jonathan Penner, who was known for acting and writing before playing his first season, “Cook Islands.” Not every famous face has been able to hack it out in the wilderness, but even those who do have admitted that “Survivor” is the most difficult thing they’d ever done up to that point.

