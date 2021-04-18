‘Survivor’ deaths: Remembering Sunday Burquest and 8 other castaways we’ve lost

Since its debut in 2000, hundreds of castaways have played the game of “Survivor.” While many have been injured on CBS’s reality TV show, no one has ever died during filming. Unfortunately, several former players have passed away since leaving the island. In our “Survivor” deaths photo gallery above, we take a moment to remember all of the people who we’ve lost over the years, including most recently Sunday Burquest and Angie Jakusz. Their torches will live on forever in our hearts.

Sunday Burquest (‘Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X’)

February 6, 1971 – April 18, 2021

Sunday passed away of esophageal and ovarian cancer at the age of 50, after first being diagnosed with the disease in 2020. She previously survived breast cancer in 2012. Sunday joined the “Survivor” family in the 33rd season as the oldest woman on the hard-working Gen X tribe. This Minnesota youth pastor made it all the way to Day 35 in Fiji, which is when the alliance of Adam Klein, Hannah Shapiro, Ken McNickle and David Wright voted her out. When she became a member of the jury, Sunday was one of the 10 people who voted unanimously to give Adam the $1 million check.

Angie Jakusz (‘Survivor: Palau’)

March 27, 1980 – January 8, 2021

“Survivor” contestant Cassandra Anne “Angie” Jakusz died at age 40 after a three-year battle with cancer. The New Orleans native rose to fame in 2005 by starring on “Survivor: Palau,” the reality TV show’s 10th season on CBS. Angie was almost voted out in the first episode because she was seen as a weak link in the challenge, but Jolanda Jones received more votes at tribal council. She rebounded in the second episode by being solely responsible for winning the fishing gear reward for her Ulong tribe. Angie didn’t have her name written down again until the fifth episode, when she and Bobby Jon Drinkard tied at two votes apiece; she was sent home on a re-vote.

Cliff Robinson (‘Survivor: Cagayan’)

December 16, 1966 – August 29, 2020

The first-ever pro-basketball player to appear on the CBS reality TV show died at the age of 53 of lymphoma. Cliff previously suffered a brain hemorrhage in March of 2017. He had an 18-year career in the NBA, including most notably for the Portland Trail Blazers. In 2014, he participated in the 28th season, “Survivor: Cagayan — Brains vs. Beauty vs. Brawn.” The Buffalo, N.Y., native was part of the “Brawn” tribe and the towering athlete tried to keep his identity a secret. He was the fifth person voted out of the game.

Rudy Boesch (“Survivor: Borneo” and “Survivor: All-Stars”)

Jan. 20, 1928 – Nov. 1, 2019

In the show’s iconic first season, at the age of 72 Rudy Boesch lucked into an alliance early on with fellow Tagi tribe members Richard Hatch, Kelly Wiglesworth and Susan Hawk. The unlikely group became a dominant force as the 39 days progressed, with all four of them making it to the finale. Richard ended up winning the $1 million prize by one vote over Kelly. Rudy placed third and Sue came in fourth. Rudy returned in “Survivor: All Stars” when he was 75, where he was the second person voted out. Rudy passed away in 2019 at age 91 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Ashley Massaro (“Survivor: China”)

May 26, 1979 – May 16, 2019

Ashley was voted out unanimously in the second episode of Season 15 after her Zhan Hu tribe mates saw her and Dave Cruser as causing too much conflict at camp. This professional wrestler with World Wrestling Entertainment was a true fish out of water on the show as she’d never been camping a day in her life. In 2019 Ashley reportedly committed suicide just 10 days before her 40th birthday.

Dan Kay (“Survivor: Gabon”)

Jun. 30, 1976 – Dec. 31, 2016

Dan finished in 11th place on the 17th season of “Survivor,” shortly before the merge and one shy of making the jury. His downfall in the game was tied to a tribal switch and a double tribal council that left him without safety on a tribe made up of a majority of people from the opposite original tribe. Dan passed away unexpectedly at the end of 2016 at the age of 40.

Caleb Bankston (“Survivor: Blood vs. Water”)

Mar. 26, 1987 – Jun. 24, 2014

As the fiance of “One World” contestant Colton Cumbie, Caleb competed in the show’s first “Blood vs. Water” season featuring players with ties to one another. Caleb made it much farther than Colton, who quit in the third episode, placing eighth. On the show the couple was noteworthy for their polar opposite demeanors with Caleb being the less dramatic of the two. Caleb passed away in 2014 at the age of 27 in an accidental derailment while working at the Alabama Warrior Railway.

B.B. Andersen (“Survivor: Borneo”)

Jan. 18, 1936 – Oct. 29, 2013

B.B. was the second player eliminated from the breakout first season of “Survivor” in 2000. At the age of 64, he was the second oldest player in Borneo, but also one of the most abrasive. One of the contributing factors to his elimination was saying that he wouldn’t mind if he was voted out, making him an easy first pick for his tribe. B.B. passed away in 2013 after a battle with brain cancer.

Jenn Lyon (‘Survivor: Palau’)

Feb. 27, 1972 – Jan. 19, 2010

Jenn finished fourth place on the 10th season in the show’s first fire-making tiebreaker. She and eventual champion Tom Westman voted for Ian Rosenberger while Ian and Katie Gallagher voted for Jenn. In the tiebreaker, Ian was first to build a successful fire and Jenn was eliminated. Jenn was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2005, shortly after her season of the show aired. She survived cancer for five years and was involved in numerous charities and foundations in support of cancer education, research and awareness before passing away in 2010 when a recurrence of her cancer metastasized to the bone.

