20 ‘Survivor’ first boots we desperately want to see play again

“Survivor” players know that only one person can win the game, but it always stings to be the first one eliminated. The pain of being booted first from your season has to be a difficult one to get over, especially for those who really wanted to play the game. First boots are often targeted because of age or challenge performance or etiquette around camp, and it’s sad to see people’s torch be snuffed after only three days on the island. Some early vote-offs make such an impression, however, that they are remembered even today. Above you can scroll through our gallery (or click here for direct access) of 20 memorable “Survivor” first boots, listed in order of appearance. We hope they get another chance to play again one day.

Sonja Christopher

Season 1 — “Survivor: Borneo”

Having the distinction of being the first person to be voted out of “Survivor,” Sonja was a sweet, fun-loving person who integrated with her tribe very well, having brought a ukulele and serenaded them with tunes, while also being a cancer survivor. She was voted out after her stumble in the first immunity challenge, costing her team the win and deemed the weakest of the tribe.

Debb Eaton

Season 2 — “Survivor: The Australian Outback”

Corrections officer Debb Eaton was a misfit on her tribe of mostly younger people, barking out orders and hilariously suggesting they build their shelter out of rocks. While she only played three days, she made such an impression that she remains one of the most memorable first boots in “Survivor” history.

Diane Ogden

Season 3 — “Survivor: Africa”

Another case of weak challenge performance, Diane collapsed straight after the challenge concluded, which was not a good look for her in the tribe. Adding insult to injury, she was the subject of a controversy over a can of beans when Clarence Black shared it with her without permission from the rest of the tribe. Despite Black’s poor judgment and smuggling of the beans, Diane was ultimately ousted due to her weak state.

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

Wanda Shirk and Jonathan Libby

Season 10 — “Survivor: Palau”

Two for the price of one. In one of the most abrupt eliminations from the show, Jonathan and Wanda were the result of not being selected by a schoolyard pick in deciding the two tribes at the beginning of the game on Day 2. They both had a chance to win the immunity necklaces for each gender that would determine who would pick the tribes on the first day after they were marooned, but ultimately Ian Rosenberger and Jolanda Jones won and did not choose either of them to be on their tribe.

Steve “Chicken” Morris

Season 15 — “Survivor: China”

Steve “Chicken” Morris was another older player who struggled to fit in with his tribe, giving out orders and annoying his tribe, then refusing to give any opinions and annoying his tribe even more. His legacy was cemented just as he was voted out when he memorably shouted “Damn!”

Marisa Calihan

Season 19 — “Survivor: Samoa”

Marisa Calihan’s instincts proved correct when she called out Russell Hantz for his shadiness. This would end up costing her the game, but it would be interesting to see how those kinds of natural instincts come into play in another season.

Wendy Jo DeSmidt-Kohlhoff

Season 21 — “Survivor: Nicaragua”

Wendy Jo DeSmidt-Kohlhoff was one of the more apparent first boots on “Survivor,” with her kooky personality proving irritating to her tribe. She did not exactly prove adept at the game, but it sure would be fun to see her give it another go on the island.

Francesca Hogi

Season 22 — “Survivor: Redemption Island”

Season 26 — “Survivor: Caramoan”

Perhaps the unluckiest contestant in “Survivor” history, Francesca Hogi has the miserable distinction of being the only person voted out first in two different seasons. Neither instance was an example of social ineptitude, so we’d be curious to see how she would fare in another season, preferably away from sworn enemy Phillip Sheppard. Whether Franny would want to go through the whole process again is probably another story.

Kourtney Moon

Season 24 — “Survivor: One World”

Kourtney Moon deserves another chance for the same reason as Pat. The motorcycle mechanic fractured her hand in the first immunity challenge of “Survivor: One World” and had to be removed from the game. Kourtney seemed like a fascinating character in the making and it was a shame to see her go out in such an unfortunate way so soon.

Zane Knight

Season 25 — “Survivor: Philippines”

On “Survivor,” there is such a thing as playing too hard too fast. He made an alliance with every single person on his tribe, who all conferred and realized what Zane was doing. He also performed badly at the immunity challenge, leading to his ouster. But in a more modern “Survivor” season, Zane’s erratic gameplay might just thrive.

David Samson

Season 28 — “Survivor: Cagayan”

David was designated by his Brain tribe as a leader in the opening minutes of Cagayan and was forced to choose their weakest member, deciding on Garrett Adelstein, which would come back to bite him later. After their immunity challenge loss, despite people wanting to go for J’Tia Taylor for her lack of working skills and bad attitude, Garrett was ultimately able to rally the votes against David and vote him out.

Nadiya Anderson

Season 29 — “Survivor: San Juan del Sur”

Nadiya Anderson being voted out first on “Survivor: San Juan del Sur” while her twin sister, Natalie, went on to win is one of “Survivor’s” most incredible developments, from a social experiment level. Nadiya was targeted by her tribe because of her previous association with “The Amazing Race” and voted out at their first Tribal Council. But what would’ve happened if Nadiya and Natalie switched? Would Natalie have been voted out first? Would Nadiya have gone on to win? Let’s give Nadiya another chance to prove herself.

So Kim

Season 30 — “Survivor: Worlds Apart”

So began on the White Collar tribe stepping up to make a decision with Joaquin Souberbielle between picking a big bag of beans or a smaller bag and a clue to the hidden immunity idol. They chose the latter and lied about the idol, making So a target for Carolyn Rivera. When it came down to the two of them at tribal council, everyone except Joaquin voted to send So out of the game.

Darnell Hamilton

Season 32 — “Survivor: Kaoh Rong”

Darnell Hamilton’s one and only episode of “Survivor: Kaoh Rong” was a hilarious one in which he went to the bathroom in the ocean, to the amusement of his tribe. He then had a blunder in the immunity challenge, dropping his tribe’s goggles, and quickly became a target and found himself with his torch snuffed that night.

Katrina Radke

Season 35 — “Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers”

Olympic swimmer Katrina Radke never got a fair shake in “Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers,” voted out because she was an older woman. But her compelling life story made her early exit that much more depressing, as there was so much potential.

Pat Cusack

Season 37 — “Survivor: David vs. Goliath”

Pat Cusack was another classic case of a bossy tribe member who would likely be targeted for elimination first, but he sadly suffered a back injury on the way back from the first immunity challenge and had to be evacuated from the game on day three. Considering his game ended before it could really begin, he deserves a second chance.

Reem Daly

Season 38 — “Survivor: Edge of Extinction”

Even for those who hated the Edge of Extinction, Reem Daly was a saving grace that made the whole endeavor worth it. Her frank attitude caused her to be voted out first but thanks to the EoE twist, we got to see Reem on our screens every week and gave us TV gold, telling it like it was at every turn. Even beyond her dynamic personality, she proved to be a survivor, staying on the Edge of Extinction for 32 days, so she could definitely hack it in another season.

Jackson Fox

Season 42 — “Survivor 42”

Jackson immediately connected with his tribe in the beginning with his life journey and revealing himself as a transgender man. He was unexpectedly pulled from the game on Day 3 before the immunity challenge due to a withdrawal of lithium that he took for a medical condition that was revealed right before he began the game. The effects it had on him in the first few days was considered too much of a risk and he was evacuated.

Morriah Young

Season 43 — “Survivor 43”

The rainbow-wearing castaway was the first person voted out of Season 43, by a unanimous vote of 5–1. This Philadelphia teacher, age 28, was a breath of fresh air on the show and someone we’d love to see play again. Morriah’s downfall was that she was too busy connecting to her new tribe mates as people rather than seeing them as pawns in a game.

Kevin Jacobsen contributed to this “Survivor” first boots list.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions