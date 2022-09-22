‘Survivor’: Why did Jeff Probst stop saying ‘Come on in, guys’?

For the first two decades of “Survivor,” host Jeff Probst frequently welcomed the contestants into a challenge by shouting, “Come on in, guys!” However, the iconic catchphrase is no longer used on the CBS reality TV show. What gives?

At the start of the 41st season, the first to air during the Covid-19 pandemic, Probst asked the 18 cast members for their guidance regarding his continued use of the phrase, which some people may find non-inclusive. “I love saying it, it’s part of the show, but I too want to be of the moment,” he admitted at the time. The players at first agreed that it was okay to use and didn’t need to be retired. As a queer woman, Evvie Jagoda confirmed she didn’t feel excluded by the saying. However, when Ricard Foye got back to camp, he thought about it more and decided he needed to speak up.

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

On the third day of the game, Probst welcomed the three tribes into their first immunity challenge with his trademark “Come on in, guys!” saying, and then he asked Ricard how the vibe was at camp. That’s when Ricard expressed his feelings, stating, “I don’t agree that we should use the word ‘guys.'” Earlier in the episode, Ricard had talked about being married to a trans man who was pregnant with their second child.

Ricard continued, “I fully agree that we should change it, whether it just be dropping the ‘guys’ or changing it to something else. I just don’t really agree with it. The reality is, ‘Survivor’ has changed over the last 21 years. And those changes have allowed all of us — all of these Brown people, Black people, Asian people, so many queer people — to be here simultaneously.”

Probst smiled and proclaimed, “That’s a great point. And I gotta say, I love that you thought about it more. I love that you had the courage inside a million dollar game in which standing up any time is risky to bring it up again, because I’m with you. I want to change it. I’m glad that was the last time I will ever say it.”

The decision has had a lasting impact worldwide. In fact, other versions of “Survivor” have followed the lead of the U.S. brand and no longer say “Come on in, guys,” including “Australian Survivor” and its host Jonathan LaPaglia.

In Gold Derby’s poll asking fans to vote on what they thought of Probst dropping “guys,” a whopping 89% voted that “He should have kept it the same” and accused “Survivor” of being too “woke.” To compare, 8% of poll respondents said “I don’t care either way” and the other 3% thought “He made the right decision.”