Susanne Bier (‘The First Lady’ director): ‘I got to deal with American royalty’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I got to deal with American royalty,” declares director Susanne Bier about the Showtime limited series “The First Lady.” The Danish filmmaker is also an executive producer on the series, which chronicles the lives of three very different first ladies: Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis). In our exclusive video interview (watch above) the award-winning director discusses tackling more than a century of American political history and how these women helped transform the role of a president’s wife.

“The First Lady” is Bier’s third television project following 2016’s “The Night Manager,” which earned her an Emmy, and 2020’s “The Undoing.” Those projects were thrillers, a genre in which Bier says she feels comfortable. However, she is quick to identify what connects “The First Lady” to her previous projects. “It’s still always about human beings,” she argues. “Yes, [‘The First Lady’] was very different. But I still felt that it was appealing to my strength. I didn’t feel like I was in completely uncharted territory.”

Bier says that she had found herself surprised by the lives of all three women, but was perhaps most taken with Roosevelt. “I did not know a lot about Eleanor Roosevelt,” she says. “I didn’t realize that she so vulnerable as a private person, so fragile that she thought of herself as someone who was not beautiful, not attractive. Yet, she must have been incredibly charming.”

The sheer scope of the series — spanning three different first ladies over the course of more than a hundred years — proved to be quite the logistical challenge for Bier. “You can say that we did three very very long feature films on each of them,” she explains. “It was a sort of slightly schizophrenic brain that I had to utilize.”

However, Bier was able to find a common thread among these seemingly disparate stories. “I think in a way we are telling a story about three women who changed the world,” she says, “except the world didn’t quite realize to what extent it was changed by these three women. There’s no doubt that they have all be underestimated.”

