Susie Essman (‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’): ‘Why we can speak to each other so despicably’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We are this crazy family!” exclaims actress Susie Essman about working on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” for over two decades. For our recent webchat she continues, “We’re all very close. That’s why we can speak to each other so despicably and scream and curse and say the meanest things to each other on camera. Because we know we’re just kidding.” Watch the exclusive video above.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” follows the life of “Seinfeld” creator Larry David and the social entanglements he gets himself into. The HBO comedic institution has aired 11 seasons over 22 years. Essman recalls, “When Larry called me after season 8 and he said ‘it’s done,’ I went into a really deep depression. But I knew we were coming back. I know Larry so well. I know he loves doing this. This is the most fun he has. We laugh all day long, especially him. Why would he not want to come back? He had his little mid-life crisis; he wrote a Broadway play and he did a movie. But there’s nothing like ‘Curb.’”

Essman has been with the show since the first episode, playing the wife of Larry’s manager Jeff (Jeff Garlin). This year she is eligible at the Emmys for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. She often plays a foil for Larry, resulting in iconic tirades from Essman. The most recent season saw Susie and Larry team up to try and convince Irma (Tracey Ullman) to get vaginal rejuvenation surgery. The actress describes, “It gave me the whole relationship with Larry to explore which is fun and different. Larry and I love acting together and improvising together. I read the outlines and go, ‘OK, I’m having vaginal rejuvenation surgery.’ I’m not thrilled with it but as long as it’s funny I have no ego or vanity.”

Famously, “Curb’s” outlines do not have scripted dialogue, with actors improvising their lines. This has created an unique language for the show. Essman says, “We have this kind of dialogue of the unconscious going on. We are so in tune with one another. There’s no job I love more than ‘Curb.’ I get to write it as I’m in it and you’re part of the collaborative process. And, I know I get to wear those outfits again.”

