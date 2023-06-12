Susie Farris on the ‘crazy ride’ of casting ‘Jury Duty’s’ fake jurors with no scripts [Exclusive Video Interview]

It is absolutely not an exaggeration to say that Susie Farris has never cast a show like “Jury Duty” before. It started the moment David Bernad pitched her the show as a hybrid of “The Office” and “The Joe Schmo Show.” “I said, ‘Great. I’d love to talk to you about it. Do you want to send me the script? I’ll read it and we’ll go from there,’ which is normal protocol,” Farris tells Gold Derby (watch above). “And he said, ‘Why don’t we just set up a call? There is no script.’ That was the beginning of a crazy ride.”

There was no script because the Amazon Freevee comedy is almost completely improvised as it puts an unsuspecting man, Ronald Gladden, who believes he’s participating in a documentary about jury duty, on a jury of an entirely fake case. Everyone involved in the case and everyone he interacted with for three weeks were all actors — and it was Farris’ job to cast them all with no character breakdowns. The characters themselves would be created based on the actors they cast. And Farris didn’t even have scripts of the story beats the actors would eventually get because the producers didn’t know exactly what they wanted to do yet.

“When I put out a breakdown, it was just, ‘Male, 18+ juror, female, 18+.’ And I got huge masses of submissions,” she shares. “In the beginning, it really just was a blank canvas. And as we got 75 percent in, it was like, ‘What if we start seeing this kind of person and then this kind of person?’ Which is obviously super helpful with casting — the more specific you can be.”

The casting notice also specified comedy improv experience, of course, as the ability to be quick on their feet and pivot with Ronald without tipping him off to the whole charade was crucial. And because everyone had to appear as an unassuming everyman — other than James Marsden playing a heightened version of himself — Farris, an Emmy nominee for “Mr. Robot,” could cast unknowns who would not be recognized by Ronald. “[It was] all the people who’ve come across my desk in the past however many years I’ve been casting comedies,” Farris explains. “It was a bit of pulling from the improv world, the people who I didn’t know and a lot of people I’ve seen who haven’t had the opportunity to be series regulars — just a lot of people who I’ve cast as co-stars in various episodic shows.”

To maximize the verisimilitude, the judge (Alan Barinholtz) and both lawyers (Trisha LaFache and Evan Williams) were played by former attorneys who went into acting, as it was important for them to be able to riff about the law for hours in court. Barinholtz is the father of Ike and Jon Barinholtz.

“I have to say I was so shocked to learn how many actors are former lawyers,” Farris says. “I never would’ve suspected. When it comes to the prosecutor, Trisha LaFache was an actor I knew from New York when I lived there 20 years ago. And I never knew she had a law background and a really impressive one at that. Alan Barinholtz — he was practicing law still in Chicago, which was really amazing, when he sent in a tape, and it was just magical. He was amazing. I’ve actually managed to cast him in two projects post-‘Jury Duty.’ He’s now moved to Los Angeles to pursue his second career in acting and I think he’s going to have a great career.”

The casting is such a vital part of “Jury Duty’s” success, but Farris says that she did not feel that much pressure while she was doing it — mostly because no one knew what this experiment would be. “I didn’t really have a sense of what the show would look like at all. Looking back now, if you tried to explain it exactly to someone beat for beat, you’d say, ‘There is no way that would ever work.’ It’s such a crazy concept,” she notes. “I knew there was going to be a fake trial and fake jury, but I didn’t really know how crucial the casting was when we were doing it. When I’m trying to cast any show, I’m trying to cast it right because if you get it wrong, you don’t have your audience, really, leaning in or believing it and taking that ride with you.”

