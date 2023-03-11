SXSW 2023: 15 most anticipated movies premiering at this year’s film festival [PHOTOS]

It’s incredible to consider that when the 37th South by Southwest Film Festival kicks off on March 10, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” will be just two days away from potentially winning a slew of Oscars one year removed from its own premiere in Austin (March 11, 2022). The A24 multiverse indie, nominated for a total of 11 Academy Awards, is currently leading our combined odds for Best Picture, Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and Editing (Paul Rogers).

“To Leslie,” the alcoholism drama about a single mom from West Texas starring Best Actress nominee Andrea Riseborough (ranked third, behind “Tár’s” Cate Blanchett and Yeoh), also began its, albeit much quieter, road to the Oscars at the festival a year ago. But don’t think SXSW’s awards are any sort of harbinger, as the Narrative Feature Prize went to “I Love My Dad,” a dark comedy starring Patton Oswalt as a father who catfishes his son. Amazon released the movie over the summer and we haven’t heard much about it since. In other words, the trophy is no TIFF People’s Choice.

Nevertheless, SXSW’s representation at the 95th Academy Awards will shine a brighter spotlight on the event moving forward and perhaps transform it into a viable springtime alternative to the year-end circuit. Additionally a music fair and tech expo, SXSW is truly unlike any other film festival. View the photo gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see which movies we’re most eager to check out at this year’s edition, running March 10 – 19, 2023.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners by March 12

