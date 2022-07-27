Sydney Sweeney (‘Euphoria’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Sydney Sweeney is entering the “Euphoria” episode “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. This installment debuted on January 23, 2022, and is the third episode of the HBO drama’s second season.

In the episode, Cassie (Sweeney) becomes obsessed with getting public attention from Nate (Jacob Elordi) following the consummation of their clandestine relationship. The episode is notable for sparking one of the season’s most viral memes when Sweeney as Cassie has a breakdown in the school bathroom and claims she has “never ever been happier.”

Sweeney is a two-time Emmy Award nominee this year for “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” where she was nominated in the Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress category. She’s joined in the Drama Supporting Actress category by Patricia Arquette (“Severance”), Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”), Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”) and Sarah Snook (“Succession”).

