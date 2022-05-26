‘Girls5eva’ hair and makeup heads Takisha Sturdivant and Ande Yung on amping it up in Season 2 and bringing Teen Wickie to life [Exclusive Video Interview]

Takisha Sturdivant and Ande Yung, “Girls5eva’s” hair and makeup department heads, had never worked together before Season 2 of the Peacock comedy, but they quickly became in sync. “This is the first time working with Takisha and I have to say it was so much fun. We had such a great time, but with performances, with this cast, it’s hard not to. They were fantastic,” Yung tells Gold Derby in an interview with Sturdivant (watch the exclusive video interview above). “We started talking before we even started shooting. We’re both very easygoing, I would say… I think we’re both professionals, we know what we’re doing, we have a vision, and we just went for it.”

Yung, who had previously worked on “30 Rock,” joined in Season 2 — “After I watched Season 1, I was like, ‘I am in! I can’t wait to get my hands on this and just do this,’” she says — while Sturdivant has been with the show since the beginning. “Season 1 was so much fun but a lot of work. A lot of wigs, a lot of prepping, a lot of different looks for all of the ladies. On Season 1, I pretty much did them all,” she states. For the second season, they wanted to build on the looks of each of the four women, Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

“Coming into Season 2, I felt like the ladies needed their own individual attention. I had an amazing team that worked with me and we all work really well together. I created the looks and basically the ladies, once they get dressed and that hair and makeup is on, they turn into characters,” Sturdivant continues. “They would come in as a Sara, as a Renee, as a Busy, as a Paula, but once they’re in character, it’s so much fun — from the singing to the dancing to the everything, acting. It was amazing. I felt like Season 2, we amped it up. It was on like a whole other level with the hair and makeup, so it was great.”

Having a cast that is game for anything and trusts you implicitly is a huge plus. “It made it so much easier to do your job and have a great time doing it,” Yung says. “Busy just got to the point where she was like, ‘Just do my face,’ because there’s trust there. By the time we got the first episode under our belt, moving forward, we had built trust and it was just like, do your thing. And when you have that freedom to just do your art and to come up with ideas and they say go for it, that’s the most wonderful relationship you can ask for as a a makeup artist with an actor.”

The actresses also had some ideas of their own. For a flashback of Wickie competing on “Star Search” in the mid-’90s, Goldsberry rang up Yung with a request to complete her Teen Wickie look. “Renee called me right before we went on Christmas break and said, ‘Ande, I want braces! Can we do braces?'” she shares. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God! OK!’ So over Christmas break, I was sending her all these teeth things to fit her teeth and to do the plastic part. When we came back, we reconnected the braces part and it just created this whole look, but it was Renee’s idea to do that. It was just so funny because her voice was different, the way she spoke, she literally looked like she’s 15 years old. There’s no CGI with that. That’s how she looks.”

“Oh, my God, that was so much fun! The teeth, the half-pony,” Sturdivant adds. “She really, really looked like a teenager. It was insane. And she brought it with the smile and the way she was talking. I think that’s the one thing I love about it — modern day versus flashbacks. You’re in today and you go back in time. She was great. It was very fun. You get to work on a job where it’s not just one look. We did so many looks. That’s the fun part for me.”

