Tara McDonald (‘Wednesday’ makeup designer) on Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and which Tim Burton film inspired her [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I still can’t quite believe that we’ve been Emmy nominated,” says first-time nominee Tara McDonald, the contemporary makeup designer on Netflix’s hit series “Wednesday.” “I would only have ever dreamt of working with Tim Burton. He is one of my favorite directors. I’ve watched so many of his films. I love his films. ‘Edward Scissorhands’ was probably one of the reasons why I wanted to do makeup. It was all pretty surreal.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Wednesday” follows Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents. McDonald has been nominated for Best Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) for her work on the show. The series received 12 Emmy nominations overall, including Best Comedy.

SEE David Lanzenberg (‘Wednesday’ cinematographer) on Jenna Ortega’s ‘Goo Goo Muck’ dance and working with Tim Burton

“Jenna’s got these beautiful freckles, so it was a decision to keep those,” McDonald explains. “We don’t see this in any other Wednesdays. I quite liked the look of that. I thought it was lovely. And then we spoke a lot about the lips. The lips were very important. We needed to make her look like she wasn’t wearing too much makeup. Like she didn’t care too much, but also for her to look fantastic at all times.”

McDonald also reunited with Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams. The two had previously worked together on the film “Dad’s Army” in 2016. “Catherine arrived so prepared,” she reveals. “I was pretty clear that I didn’t want her to look like the original Morticia. I spoke with Tim about this and he agreed we should take a different direction and make her more modern, make her more relatable. So we tried out lots of different colors and I think we wanted to stay away from the red lips and the black and gray eyes. We sort of followed the thread of Wednesday and went more for the kind of autumnal, soft goth kind of look. We used lovely rich purples and dark colors on her eyes, which made her beautiful brown eyes really pop. We tried lots of different lipsticks and we settled on more of a berry shade. So she had a more kind of warm purples and auburns rather than the harsh red lips the black mark eyes that the original Morticia wore.

McDonald goes on to share more behind-the-scenes secrets about her work with Emma Myers, Christina Ricci, Gwendoline Christie and Joy Sunday. She also reveals the most challenging episode and how she got her start as a Hollywood makeup artist.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners by Sept. 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?